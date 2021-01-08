AlphaEx: Updates on XDCE Withdrawal and XDC Swap

Press Releases Alphaex Labs Ltd Press Release

Important Announcement for AlphaEx and XinFin Community on XDCE withdrawal available, Swap Ratio of XDC, Other Assets withdrawals at AlphaEx.

Singapore, Singapore, January 08, 2021 --(



Here is the SWAP Ratio for the XDCe Purchase post compromised event.



Important notices for the User and Community Members of XinFin and AlphaEx.



1. XDCE bought after 28th December 2020 are not eligible for SWAP with XDC.

As AlphaEx announced on our last Update of 30 Dec, AlphaEx will not provide any Swap for the users, bought after 28 Dec 2020. Users who bought before 6 Dec 2020 and before 28 Dec 2020 can swap their XDCE to XDC in the below-mentioned ratios.



2. Swap ratios for XDCE bought before/after 6th Dec 5.30 GMT



1) Before 6th Dec 5.30GMT

a. 1:1 (i.e. 100,000 XDCE :: 100,000 XDC)



2) 6th Dec 5.30 GMT — 10th Dec 5.30 GMT,

a. 3:1 (i.e. 100,000 XDCE :: 33,333 XDC)



3) 10th Dec 5.30 GMT — 20th Dec 5.30 GMT,

a. 5:1 (i.e. 100,000 XDCE :: 20,000 XDC)



4) 20th Dec 5.30 GMT — 28th Dec 5.30 GMT,

a. 10:1 (i.e. 100,000 XDCE :: 10,000 XDC)



XDCe Withdrawal: AlphaEx users, not satisfied with the swap ratios can withdraw all their XDCE from AlphaEx without restriction.



3. Withdraw other Assets (Bitcoin, XRP, Ethereum) From AlphaEx.

AlphaEx users are requested to withdraw their non-XDC assets and store at a safe wallet as AlphaEx no longer supports trading on it's platform.



4. XDCE Contract Burn on 31 March 2021.

AlphaEx provides swap for all the eligible users and reserves the right to cancel the swap of suspicious users. All XDCE holders should note the contract burning date of XDCE is 31 March 2021 as per the announcement on 19 Dec 2020 by XinFin.



Jeni Jose

+6592193019



https://alphaex.net



