Zoom Marketplace Now Features Rewards App Powered by LoyaltyMatch

Loyalty Platform Enables Rewarding of Zoom Meetings and Webinars Attendees

LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held loyalty and engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based loyalty management and analytics platform with enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities. It is the leading loyalty program platform for entertainment venues and special and online events, offering the fastest path to the development and delivery of loyalty and engagement initiatives. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit www.loyaltymatch.com. Kitchener, Canada, January 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- LoyaltyMatch Inc., the cloud-based loyalty rewards management and analytics company, has launched the first loyalty rewards app on the Zoom Marketplace that will enable companies and organizations of all sizes to reward fans who attend virtual events, meetings and webinars presented on Zoom. (LoyaltyMatch.com/Zoom).Whether it's training, education, music, comedy, yoga, exercising, cooking, or anything else, the integration of Zoom and LoyaltyMatch means event attendees are rewarded and the data they provide can be easily viewed, managed and analyzed. The app offers unique features, powerful customization, simple integrations, and the best possible end-user experience, all which can be deployed quickly. Events numbering from hundreds to hundreds of thousands of attendees are supported.“We’re pleased to be the first and only loyalty rewards app of this kind in the Zoom Marketplace. It is the easiest, most cost-effective path to the development and delivery of a loyalty program that rewards attendees of events. Thanks to our cloud model, a program can be deployed quickly,” said Brad Ball, LoyaltyMatch Inc., president and ceo.Additional features include:Integrated with Zoom and onZoom ticketing -- Fans purchasing live event tickets rewarded for purchase, attendance, chatting during events and sharing screen with a friend.Entertainment Venues – Integrated with online, in store, or in venue ticket purchases. Ticketmaster, Etix, Eventbrite and others ticketing integration supported.Enterprise Integration -- SAP, Constant Contact, Mail Chimp, Salesforce, Adobe, POS and many other systems.Social Loyalty – Reward members for interacting with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social networks.Referral Marketing – Members can be rewarded when they refer a friend.Gamification – Motivate your loyal customers and fans to keep them interested in the program and what you offer by providing digital rewards, badges and kudos.About LoyaltyMatch Inc.LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held loyalty and engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based loyalty management and analytics platform with enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities. It is the leading loyalty program platform for entertainment venues and special and online events, offering the fastest path to the development and delivery of loyalty and engagement initiatives. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit www.loyaltymatch.com. Contact Information LoyaltyMatch Inc.

Bill Warelis

+1-866-356-7187 ext. 702



www.loyaltymatch.com



