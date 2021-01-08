Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Ohio Inventory Professional Achieves Appraisal Examiner Certification

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Gina Wagner for achieving the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner.

Cleveland, OH, January 08, 2021 --(



Growth of the personal property inventory industry has created an opportunity for contents inventory professionals to serve as Appraisal Examiners. The purpose of a CAE designation is to establish recognition for this specialized service. This certification provides the education and the credentials needed to properly assist appraisers.



Achieving the CAE enables appraisal firms to locate and subcontract certified, qualified examiners to assist with the collection of descriptions and photos of items to be appraised. The appraisers are then able to create an accurate Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) compliant certified report from this information provided by the inventory professional. Additionally, the home inventory professional is able to add this specialized service to their various home and business inventory specialties.



When completing an inventory service for residential and commercial clients, the inventory professional is often asked if they know the value of items, or if they can refer an appraiser. The CAE designation signifies that these contents inventory professionals have the knowledge required to collect and then submit the necessary information for an appraiser to assign value. This allows for a two-way referral opportunity between these two industries.



To help ensure that the inventory service provider is prepared to serve the appraisal industry, the NICA Education Committee, consisting of NICA members, an established property appraiser, and the Association Directors, determined the requirements to achieve an Appraiser Examiner Certification.



Only those who have earned their Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) designation are eligible to apply for this additional level. To achieve this designation, they are required to successfully complete the Customer Service and Appraisal Examiner courses, plus an elective chosen from the NICA curriculum. The Appraisal Examiner course was co-written by a property appraiser to ensure integrity and provide hands-on processes for accurate collection of information.



Based in Brooklyn, Ohio, Wagner’s Inventory offers residential and business asset inventory services to Northeast Ohio. For more information about Wagner’s Inventory, visit https://www.wagnersinventoryservice.com.



About National Inventory Certification Association



The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official education and certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit https://www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422. Cleveland, OH, January 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is pleased to announce that Gina Wagner, owner of Wagner’s Inventory, has recently earned the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner (CAE).Growth of the personal property inventory industry has created an opportunity for contents inventory professionals to serve as Appraisal Examiners. The purpose of a CAE designation is to establish recognition for this specialized service. This certification provides the education and the credentials needed to properly assist appraisers.Achieving the CAE enables appraisal firms to locate and subcontract certified, qualified examiners to assist with the collection of descriptions and photos of items to be appraised. The appraisers are then able to create an accurate Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) compliant certified report from this information provided by the inventory professional. Additionally, the home inventory professional is able to add this specialized service to their various home and business inventory specialties.When completing an inventory service for residential and commercial clients, the inventory professional is often asked if they know the value of items, or if they can refer an appraiser. The CAE designation signifies that these contents inventory professionals have the knowledge required to collect and then submit the necessary information for an appraiser to assign value. This allows for a two-way referral opportunity between these two industries.To help ensure that the inventory service provider is prepared to serve the appraisal industry, the NICA Education Committee, consisting of NICA members, an established property appraiser, and the Association Directors, determined the requirements to achieve an Appraiser Examiner Certification.Only those who have earned their Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) designation are eligible to apply for this additional level. To achieve this designation, they are required to successfully complete the Customer Service and Appraisal Examiner courses, plus an elective chosen from the NICA curriculum. The Appraisal Examiner course was co-written by a property appraiser to ensure integrity and provide hands-on processes for accurate collection of information.Based in Brooklyn, Ohio, Wagner’s Inventory offers residential and business asset inventory services to Northeast Ohio. For more information about Wagner’s Inventory, visit https://www.wagnersinventoryservice.com.About National Inventory Certification AssociationThe National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official education and certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit https://www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422. Contact Information Nationwide Inventory Professionals

Cindy Hartman

317-501-6818



www.NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend