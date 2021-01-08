Association Director to Host Webinar for National Long-Term Care Insurance Agency

Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, January 08, 2021 --



"The COVID condition has made one thing very clear to millions of consumers age 50 and older," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Should they ever require long-term care, they want to receive that care in the comfort, familiarity and now virus-free environment of their own home. Having some affordable home care insurance can make that possible."



The Association director will deliver a special presentation for insurance agents being hosted by LTC Solutions, one of the leading national long-term care insurance agencies. The presentation will take place January 19 at 2 PM Eastern Time.



"Almost every consumer calling the Association wants to know how they can find protection that will enable them to remain at home as they age," Slome notes. "Traditional long-term care insurance policies will allow that but many consumers find they cannot afford this coverage, or they are too old or have some existing health conditions that prevent them from obtaining this important protection."



The Association director will present a webinar that provides details on policies that can address what post-COVID consumers prefer and are more likely to purchase. "We are delighted to host the webinar and to provide this important information to agents," shares George Mellendorf, president of LTC Solutions. "We are seeing many of our agents having success with these home care and short-term care insurance products."



Slome noted that he would be pleased to work with other long-term care insurance marketers and agencies in the future. To learn more, contact the organization.



Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.aaltci.org



