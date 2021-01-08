Vienna Immigration Law Firm Discusses Changing P1 Visa to Green Card Status

Press Releases Johnson & Masumi, P.C. Press Release

Johnson and Masumi, a Vienna immigration law firm, have recently released a new educational resource on how to change a P1 Visa to green card status. The blog can be found on the firm’s website.

In the article, Johnson and Masumi offer some valuable information that explains how difficult it can be for the average person to accomplish the transition on their own. It also goes into detail regarding who is eligible for the transition and what forms you will need to fill out in order to get the process moving. The firm has a long history of helping guide clients with creative and effective legal strategies that rely on the unique circumstances of your case. The firm prides itself on the ability to provide personalized legal services that are tailored specifically to your needs.



While the most recent addition to the firm's website focuses on providing specific information regarding P1 visas and the process of transitioning to green card status, their website also allows for visitors to educate themselves on their team, experience, and other legal service offerings. Johnson and Masumi offer legal solutions in the areas of employment visas, non-immigrant visas, student visas, asylum, deportation defense, and more.



The attorneys at Johnson and Masumi pride themselves on offering thorough and creative legal solutions that are not simply applied similarly to all clients. Each case is handled with a personal touch that ensures you get the most effective strategy for your unique case. Their team strives to help clients feel confident and protected so that they are not intimidated by any part of the process. When you work with Johnson and Masumi, you become a part of the family.



Reach out to the immigration law experts at Johnson and Masumi today and learn more about how they can help put their creative legal solutions to work for you! Call Johnson and Masumi today at 703-688-8279 or visit their website at https://www.johnsonmasumi.com/. Their offices are located at 8300 Boone Blvd, Ste 225 in Vienna, VA 22182.

