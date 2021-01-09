Eugene, Oregon Land Listed for Sale by Josh Sayre Keller Williams Realty

Press Releases Josh Sayre Real Estate Press Release

Josh Sayre of Keller Williams Realty Eugene & Springfield recently listed a buildable lot for sale located at 45 Deertrail Rd, Eugene, OR 97405. This lot is 0.36 Acres.

The lot is zoned for Cesar Chavez Elementary School, serving students from Kindergarten to 5th grade. Cesar Chavez Elementary School serves 431 students and is located 1.2 miles from the home at 1510 West 14th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97402.



Arts And Technology Academy At Jefferson is the designated middle school for this land. Arts And Technology Academy At Jefferson has 412 students who are in 6th - 8th grade. This middle school is 1.0 mile away located at 650 West 22nd Avenue, Eugene, OR 97405.



This buildable lot has Churchill High School as the designated high school, serving grades 9

- 12. Churchill High School serves grades 9-12. Churchill High School currently has 1,107 students and is located 1.3 miles away from this home. Churchill High School is located at 1850 Bailey Hill Road, Eugene, OR 97405.



There are currently 309 new listings on the market in Eugene, Oregon. The average sales price is $402,998, and the average days on market is only 27 days. There is a dramatic decline from the number of homes available in October of this year compared to last year. The median price of homes sold from year over year has increased, as well. The population in Eugene, Oregon is 157,149 which is up 11% since the year 2000. The average income in Eugene, Oregon is $63,367 per year, There are 66,741 households in Eugene, Oregon, with 23% households having children.



Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty knows how to sell homes and land. This Eugene / Springfield real estate agent sells homes, on average, at 106.2% of the listing price. Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty was established in 2019. Even from the beginning of his real estate career, Josh has been driven to succeed and became the top producing Eugene / Springfield real estate agent in his market center. In 2018, Josh joined Keller Williams Realty Eugene / Springfield. Since that time, Josh has won numerous Keller Williams awards along with his Lane County real estate agents.



Josh Sayre

541-725-6119



www.JoshSayre.com

joshsayre@kw.com

2645 Suzanne Way #2A

Eugene, OR 97408



