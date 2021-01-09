TulsaGo to Host First-Ever Marketplace Event Featuring Over 100 Local Businesses

Press Releases TulsaGo Press Release

TulsaGo Market endorses Shop, Support, Love Local initiative on behalf of small business owners.

The 2021 TulsaGo Market event will take place on Saturday, March 20 from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. in Central Park Hall at Expo Square. Admission is free and open to the public. Special edition reusable TulsaGo Market shopping totes can be purchased upon entry for $5. Tulsa, OK, January 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TulsaGo, an up-and-coming dynamism of interactive projects that focus on the virtue of Tulsa, will launch its first project in March 2021: TulsaGo Market. This one-day event allows small local businesses the opportunity to showcase their products to a widespread audience that supports buying locally made and traded products. In celebration of this year’s premier event, the first 100 attendees will receive a free TulsaGo Market shopping tote bag.Encompassing a diverse group of merchants from various trades and backgrounds, TulsaGo Market seeks to present a well-balanced event that offers local food, clothing, accessories, jewelry, gifts, novelties, and art. To provide an equal opportunity to all made in Tulsa brands, the marketplace development team has created an integrated model that incorporates both brick-and-mortar and home-based businesses into the event. Not only does this contribute to the overall trade mix, but it also gives home-based businesses a distinctive opportunity to generate equity for their brand.TulsaGo Market’s strategy is built around providing a superior customer experience through a welcoming environment. Each potential merchant goes through a multi-step selection process and final selection of the local Tulsa businesses leverages an objective marketplace strategy.With the ongoing concerns of COVID-19, the TulsaGo Market planning team has developed a health & safety plan that will be implemented throughout the event. The well-being of all marketplace attendees and merchants is of unconditional importance. With continued coordination and advisement from the Tulsa Health Department, TulsaGo is working to ensure that every possible precaution is put into place. A full safety guide that outlines the requirements of both attendees and merchants can be found on the TulsaGo Market website.The 2021 TulsaGo Market event will take place on Saturday, March 20 from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. in Central Park Hall at Expo Square. Admission is free and open to the public. Special edition reusable TulsaGo Market shopping totes can be purchased upon entry for $5. Contact Information TulsaGo

Kimberly Norman

918-533-9650



https://www.tulsagomarket.com



