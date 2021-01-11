Latest ezPaycheck 2020 Payroll Software Easily Accommodates Nonprofit Organizations and Churches

The latest version of 2020 ezPaycheck software offers nonprofit organizations and churches the convenience to print forms and checks more easily. Customers can download and test drive it at no risk or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

“Many customers running nonprofit or church payroll, require special tax options. Halfpricesoft.com has updated ezPaycheck payroll software with flexible tax setup for these organizations,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



ezPaycheck’s graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll (including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks). New companies can download and try this software with no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.



Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports stub only printing



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Easily calculates differential pay



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously at no additional cost.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A needed for W2 and W3 forms)



-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



-Supports network access.



Priced at $109 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

