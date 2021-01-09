Combatting Cross-Border Crime with Technology During COVID-19 Discussed at the Virtual Border Security Conference Next Month

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: US speakers from the Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol are set to speak at the 14th annual Border Security conference this February.

London, United Kingdom, January 09, 2021 --(



With this in mind, SMi Group’s Border Security conference, taking place virtually on the 10th-11th February 2021, will feature two US speakers from the Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol, discussing how they are combatting cross-border crime with technology during the COVID-19 crisis.



Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr5



Mr Patrick Nemeth, Director of Identity Operations Division, US Department of Homeland Security will be presenting on "US Biometric Identity Operations for the 2020s: Looking Ahead," covering:



- Overall US biometric identification systems and main lines of effort to provide a comprehensive and robust service

- Where our adversaries are pushing ahead and how DHS is fighting back. How do we need to adapt for the future?

- COVID-19 biometric experiences and lessons learned from the US to maintain homeland security whilst protecting civilians and staff from unnecessary transmission

Mr Jason Thompson, Assistant Chief e3/Biometrics, United States Border Patrol will be presenting on "Combatting Fraud and Criminality During the COVID-19 Crisis: The US Experience," covering:



- How cross-border criminal activity has changed and adapted during the COVID-19 crisis – what has the DHS done to combat these new approaches?

- Safety of biometric scans and mitigating chances of transmission while processing

- Safeguarding security personnel: our experience and what changes we are making in future



Delegates will have the opportunity to engage with a dynamic audience of border force officers, government officials, airport security managers and industry specialists. The full agenda is available to download at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr5



Border Security

Conference: 10th – 11th February 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific



For sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



*Source: aviationpros.com



