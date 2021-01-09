Press Releases Missouri Pyrotechnics Association Press Release

Receive press releases from Missouri Pyrotechnics Association: By Email RSS Feeds: Sky Wars Holds Annual Invitational Fireworks Championship

Nation's largest fireworks competition to feature top pyrotechnicians.

St. Louis, MO, January 09, 2021 --(



Sky Wars, which is presented by the nonprofit Missouri Pyrotechnics Association, is the nation’s largest fireworks competition and one of the only pyrotechnic competitions in the U.S.



The more than two-hour long fireworks championship will feature invitation-only pyrotechnicians who are among the nation’s top fireworks choreographers. Up to 10 highly skilled teams will create award-winning pyromusicals - or “concerts in the sky” - which combine the artistry of music and pyrotechnics. Sky Wars will feature The Fireball Dudes, who hold a world record for their signature gasoline fireballs.



Sky Wars’ nonprofit partners include Concerned Citizens for Animal Care of Warren County and its “Raise the Woof” campaign plus a canned food drive at the show to benefit Operation Food Search and AGAPE.



Tickets range from $30 to $40 per person for general admission and $145 to $160 for an all-inclusive VIP ticket. To purchase tickets or for further information, call (314) 730-0793. St. Louis, MO, January 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sky Wars - from the creators of the original Pyromania - will hold its 16th annual invitational fireworks championship on Sat., Sept. 25. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the fireworks show begins at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at The Village of Innsbrook Fireworks Field located at 13604 State Highway M in Wright City, Mo.Sky Wars, which is presented by the nonprofit Missouri Pyrotechnics Association, is the nation’s largest fireworks competition and one of the only pyrotechnic competitions in the U.S.The more than two-hour long fireworks championship will feature invitation-only pyrotechnicians who are among the nation’s top fireworks choreographers. Up to 10 highly skilled teams will create award-winning pyromusicals - or “concerts in the sky” - which combine the artistry of music and pyrotechnics. Sky Wars will feature The Fireball Dudes, who hold a world record for their signature gasoline fireballs.Sky Wars’ nonprofit partners include Concerned Citizens for Animal Care of Warren County and its “Raise the Woof” campaign plus a canned food drive at the show to benefit Operation Food Search and AGAPE.Tickets range from $30 to $40 per person for general admission and $145 to $160 for an all-inclusive VIP ticket. To purchase tickets or for further information, call (314) 730-0793. Contact Information Missouri Pyrotechnics Association

Rob Cima

314-730-0793



www.skywarsevent.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Missouri Pyrotechnics Association