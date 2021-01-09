Research America Acquires Segmedica (xsperient®)

Press Releases Research America Inc. Press Release

Research America, Inc. announced that it has acquired Segmedica (xsperient®).

Segmedica is a prominent market research company in the field of applying the behavioral sciences to healthcare and wellness consulting, market research and market segmentation. Located in Buffalo, NY, Segmedica has conducted hundreds of studies throughout the US and around the world.



“We are excited to welcome Peter and Donna Simpson of Segmedica to our family of leading market research companies,” said Robert Porter, CEO of Research America, Inc. “Their collaborative culture and entrepreneurial spirit are a perfect match with Research America’s, and their expertise in healthcare and wellness market research will synergize well with our existing research capabilities in those areas.”



“Merging with Research America will absolutely extend and strengthen our areas of expertise,” said Peter Simpson, Principal at Segmedica. “We are looking forward to this exciting new venture,” added Donna Simpson, Principal at Segmedica.



Peter and Donna Simpson and their entire team will remain in place and will continue to serve their long-term clients in the Pharmaceutical/Biotech, Medical Device, Nutrition, and other Health and Wellness industries such as Food and Beverages, Retail, and much more. With decades of experience in healthcare research, their unique and innovative methodologies provide deep, insightful research that goes beyond traditional “emotional research.” Segmedica’s areas of expertise include the following:



- Disease areas such as Auto-immune, Dermatology, Pain Management, Oncology, Cardiology, Sexual Dysfunction, Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, and more

- Medical Device areas such as Cardiac, Anesthesiology, Diabetes, Pulmonary, Surgical Devices, and many more

- Consumer Nutrition and Nutraceuticals such as Supplements, Nutritional Drinks, and more

- Consumer Experience in areas such as Disease Management, General Health and Wellness, Retail Food and Beverage areas as they relate to Health and Wellness, and more

- Health Services such as Integrated Delivery Systems, Health Insurance, ACOs, Hospitals, Physician practices, Medical Distributors, and much more



