Chris Freeman, Vice President of HIV Business Unit at Gilead Sciences and U.S. Army Captain Veteran, Joins Dream Foundation

Freeman to join the National Board of Directors of the national dream-granting organization.

Santa Barbara, CA, January 12, 2021 --(



As a member of the Board, Freeman will work closely with the organization’s other board members and staff to enhance awareness and funding for its dream-granting programs.



Freeman takes both a personal and professional interest in Dream Foundation’s mission of providing inspiration, comfort and closure to terminally-ill adults. “I know the tremendous unmet needs that exist with patients suffering life threatening illness, especially those who ultimately succumb to the disease,” he says. “While its mission is simple, the impact of this organization on over 32,000 Dream recipients and their families to date is immeasurable.”



“Chris will be a vital asset to Dream Foundation,” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Kisa Heyer. “His extensive experience in oncology and HIV biopharmaceuticals gives him an acute understanding of the needs of people facing the end of life, and his military experience gives him special insight into the needs of the veterans we serve through our Dreams for Veterans program.”



“I have served in the U.S. Military and know the demands and stresses placed on our service members. For many, those extend well beyond their time in uniform,” Freeman says. “Unfortunately, many are forgotten as they blend back into society. Dream Foundation’s explicit focus on service men and women during a time in their life when they are often overlooked provides me with an amazing opportunity to serve those who have served.”



A graduate of the esteemed United States Military Academy at West Point, Freeman enlisted with the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant but was promoted to Captain before being honorably discharged in 2001. He also currently leads Gilead Sciences veterans employees resource group (GVet.)



While serving in the U.S. Army, Freeman served in both Armor and Infantry leadership roles culminating with his unit earning the Draper Leadership Award and has since been instrumental in his work to support those diagnosed with cancer, HIV and COVID-19.



About Dream Foundation:



