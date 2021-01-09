Eugene, OR 97402 Home Listed for Sale by Josh Sayre Keller Williams Eugene / Springfield

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Josh Sayre Real Estate Press Release

Josh Sayre of Keller Williams Realty Eugene & Springfield recently listed a house located at 1456 Wilson St, Eugene, OR 97402. This single story home includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and was listed for sale on January 7, 2021.

Eugene, OR, January 09, 2021 --(



Looking for a new home or considering selling yours? Get in touch today! Eugene, OR, January 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Josh Sayre lists a quant home built in 1952 for sale in Eugene, OR. This single family residence is in the 97404 zip code. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and is 748 square feet. This quaint home is located in the heart of South Eugene with hardwood floors, skylight, and in a quiet neighborhood. It is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and main roads. With a covered patio area for guests and a detached garage for storage and parking. It has a fully fenced backyard on a 0.18 acre lot.The home is zoned for Cesar Chavez Elementary School, serving students from Kindergarten to 5th grade. Cesar Chavez Elementary School serves 431 students and is located 0.5 miles from the home at 1510 West 14th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97402.Arts And Technology Academy at Jefferson is the designated middle school for this home. Arts And Technology Academy At Jefferson has 412 students who are in 6th - 8th grade. This middle school is 0.8 miles away located at 650 West 22nd Avenue, Eugene, OR 97405.This home has Churchill High School as the designated high school, serving grades 9 - 12. Churchill High School serves grades 9-12. Churchill High School currently has 1,107 students and is located 2.6 miles away from this home. Churchill High School is located at 1850 Bailey Hill Road, Eugene, OR 97405.There are currently 309 new listings on the market in Eugene, Oregon. The average sales price is $402,633, and the average days on market is only 28 days. There is a dramatic decline in the number of homes available in November of this year compared to last year. The median price of homes sold from year over year has increased, as well. The population in Eugene, Oregon is 157,149 which is up 11% since the year 2000. The average income in Eugene, Oregon is $63,367 per year. There are 66,741 households in Eugene, Oregon, with 23% of households having children.Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty knows how to sell homes. This Eugene / Springfield real estate agent sells homes, on average, at 104.2% of the listing price. Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty was established in 2019. Even from the beginning of his real estate career, Josh has been driven to succeed and became the top producing Eugene / Springfield real estate agent in his market center. In 2018, Josh joined Keller Williams Realty Eugene / Springfield. Since that time, Josh has won numerous Keller Williams awards along with his Eugene / Springfield real estate agents.Looking for a new home or considering selling yours? Get in touch today! Contact Information Josh Sayre Real Estate

Josh Sayre

541-725-6119



www.JoshSayre.com

joshsayre@kw.com

2645 Suzanne Way #2A

Eugene, OR 97408



