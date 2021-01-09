2020 Year in Review: Drug-Free Tennessee

Press Releases Drug Free South Press Release

2020 saw many changes to the way nonprofit organizations operate and Drug-Free Tennessee was no different in that regard.

Nashville, TN, January 09, 2021



Tennessee has seen an increase of drug overdoses every year since 2015, most recent data in 2019 had Tennessee’s overdose rate at 2,089. This number has increased in 2020 in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to health experts.



Drug-Free Tennessee hosted virtual resources throughout the year online at drugfreetn.org with audio-visual messages and videos aimed at helping people steer clear of drug abuse and addiction. The organization has also long offered virtual learning resources and free materials to all educators wanting to help people learn the truth about drugs. Resources are available free of charge through drugfreeworld.org.



Julie Brinker, Drug-Free Tennessee spokesperson, said, “Now more than ever is the time to help our friends and neighbors learn the truth about drugs. They are deadly, and people have a right to know what they are getting into before it’s too late.”



Arlo Dixon

615-358-8338



www.drugfreetn.org



