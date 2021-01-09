Collier Capital Club Offers Affordable Private Offices for Remote Workers; Naples Companies Moving to a Hybrid Model, and Professionals Exiting Home Work Space

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Collier Capital Club Inc. Press Release

Centrally located in Wilson Professional Center on Airport Pulling Road between Pine Ridge Road and Golden Gate Parkway, Collier Capital Club offers a variety of Memberships: Private Offices, Dedicated Desks, Co-Working Seating, Virtual Offices, Social Memberships, Corporate Memberships and Day Passes. All Memberships are Limited.

Naples, FL, January 09, 2021 --



“Working out of your home may bring convenience but also has its disadvantages,” states Shayne Faerber - Collier Capital Club Co-Founder and Vice President. “One being the ability to ‘switch off’ from work mode to leisure and family time. We have found when discussing with remote workers that emails and work calls extend past their normal shut down time into the evening when one would usually be winding down for the day.”



Another issue faced by remote workers and self-employed is the ability to stay organized. “When you’re working in the same space you live in, it is easy to get disorganized,” says Co-Founder and President Thomas O’Riordan. “When your workspace is also your dining table or living room it is difficult to get into the work zone when personal and workplace items are intermingled. Having a dedicated home office helps, but you may still be distracted by other household members requesting your attention because you are easily accessible.”



Possibly one of the most burdensome disadvantages of not working alongside others is the inability to collaborate and have social interaction, which both are important to help with productivity and mental health.



When surveyed, additional issues brought up, especially with younger professionals, are Zoom fatigue and social isolation. Self motivation is also a hurdle to surpass where many realize they draw energy from others and are more productive and motivated in a more energetic atmosphere.



In June 2020, PxC surveyed 120 U.S. Company Executives and 1200 Office Workers, about a third said they hoped to work from home full time. About 9 percent wanted to work from home hardly at all. The majority preferred a hybrid workplace; two or three at home and two or three days in the office. “A phrase that comes up lately is you are not working from home, but living from work. Utilizing a hybrid workplace attempts to create a balance,” says Shayne. “This is where Collier Capital Club comes in.”



Collier Capital Club currently offers 7 Private Offices, including two oversized corner offices. Many Co-Working spaces require a year long contract but Collier Capital Club only requires 3 months initial commitment whereafter the Private Office Membership is month to month. For companies looking to downsize and offer a hybrid work option, a Corporate Membership can be obtained where multiple employees can rotate workdays in the office with days at home.



Each Private Office is secured with a coded entry lock and includes a desk and storage cabinet. Optional upgrades include guest chairs, lounge chair, standing desks, bookshelves and personal refrigerator. 22 Dedicated Desks are also available, along with mixed Co-working Seating options, offering a variety of workspaces for every budget.



“A Hybrid work model is not only about the flexibility of where to work, but also when,” Thomas states. “Members will have 24hr access to their Private Offices giving them the ability to complete tasks around their newly adapted work schedule.”



“Many professionals are taking this opportunity of working remotely to relocate from other parts of the country to South Florida, whether for the time-being or indefinitely,” adds Shayne. “Through our newly added Corporate Membership, which gives companies and its professionals a turn-key workspace solution, we hope to direct some of this workforce transfer to the Naples area and in turn help continue to grow the local economy.”



Membership Amenities also include access to two private conference rooms with large TVs for remote screen mirroring, complimentary coffee and water, high-speed WiFi, a mailbox with mail and package handling, production-class print station, option for assigned covered parking, and attendance at networking events. A soon-to-be-opened Lounge and Game Room will offer additional Co-working space where Members can choose to release steam or work in a more relaxed atmosphere. Access to Wilson Professional Center's Canteen Room and the lush outdoor Courtyard allows Members to enjoy their meals away from their desks or to take their work al fresco.



