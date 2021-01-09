Trademark & Intellectual Property Attorney, Zach Eyster Joins Founders Legal®

Press Releases Founders Legal Press Release

Atlanta, GA, January 09, 2021 --(



"Zach brings a fantastic combination of good humor, good sense, and deep experience in trademarks and technology agreements," noted Founders Legal® Partner, Yuri Eliezer. "Zach is a hand-in-glove fit for our culture and our clients, and we look forward to the role he will play in our firm's growth and continued success."



Founders Legal® Partner, Andrei Tsygankov also added, "We are absolutely thrilled that Zach Eyster is teaming up with Founders Legal in an 'Of Counsel' role. The knowledge and expertise that Zach brings to the firm will be a tremendous benefit to our clients."



Zach brings extensive experience and knowledge within trademark, brand, licensing and technology.



Zach’s core practice is to help clients protect and grow the value of their most important brand assets through the most efficient, cost-effective, and investment-worthy courses of action. He has worked with a variety of clients at various stages of growth and maturity, including several major domestic and international companies.



Zach’s Specialties include:



- Domestic and International Trademark Prosecution and Portfolio Management.

- Contentious Intellectual Property Matters, including Trademark Litigation.

- Licensing and Co-branding Agreements

- Software and SaaS Commercial Agreements

- Copyright Counsel

- General Intellectual Property (IP) Counsel



More information about Zach Eyster is available at the company's website:

www.FoundersLegal.com



Contact Information Founders Legal

Lauren Hawksworth

+1-404-537-3686



www.founderslegal.com



