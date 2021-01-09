Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology FSO: By Email RSS Feeds: Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Launches “January for Giving”

Clearwater, FL, January 09, 2021 --(



“Every year, around the holiday season, we see the community coming together to help one another,” said Clemence Chevrot, Charity Coalition President and Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “Charities always need help, through volunteering or donations. January is rough for a lot of non-profits, so that’s how ‘January for Giving’ came about.”



50 percent of the nation’s nonprofit organizations receive a majority of their annual donations in the weeks between October and December with the lowest months being January through April. [1]



“It’s true. Most of us haven’t really thought about this pattern of giving. I encourage you to think about it, because many organizations need our help,” said Chevrot, “so what can you do about it?”



1. Monthly Donations - Consider signing-up for an automatic donation to a local charity. Instead of a $600 at the end of the year, $50 a month can bring stability to the group you support.



2. Fundraiser – Why not organize a beginning of the year fundraiser for the organizations(s) you support and care for? There are plenty of ways to set-up a fun activities such as a baked goods sale, or a walk or run to kick-in exercising in the new year and supporting charities at once.



3. Volunteer – January may not be the best time for you to make a donation. But your time is as, if not more, valuable than a monetary donation. Charities can never have enough volunteers and so bring your friends, family. Your help will make a great difference.



“Charities work all year long,” said Chevrot. “If we all had as a mindset to give all year long we would make our community stronger and kinder and I really think we can reach that together.”



To learn more about the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition, or to help with “January for Giving” contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org or visit the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Facebook page www.facebook.com/tbcharitycoalition



About the Church of Scientology:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



