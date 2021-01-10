Q&A Released with the Latvian National Armed Forces Ahead of the Virtual Defence Logistics Central & Eastern Europe Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: The Chief of Staff, Logistic Command, Latvian National Armed Forces is set to speak at the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference this March.

With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce Lieutenant Colonel Reinis Baško, Chief of Staff, Logistic Command, Latvian National Armed Forces will be presenting at the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference, taking place virtually on the 2nd and 3rd March 2021.



Free Access for Military and Government personnel and the price is £499 for Commercial Organisations. Register at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr4.



Lieutenant Colonel Reinis Baško will be presenting on ‘Maximising the Host Nation Support Capability of the Latvian Armed Forces to Improve incoming Alliance forces Mission Effectiveness’, covering:

• Updates on current HNS capabilities

• The Rail Baltic project implementation within HNS mission effectiveness

• Assessing future developments within the Latvian Armed Forces in regards with HNS



Ahead of the virtual event in March, they also caught up with Lieutenant Colonel Reinis Baško to discuss his role, priorities, current projects, opportunities, and the upcoming event. Snapshot of the interview is below.



What are you currently working on anything in the field of defence logistics and supply chain management?



“Main working area is the coordination of procurement processes and warehousing issues due to an increase of budget that is allocated for the defence. This task as well includes improvement of existing procedures and digitalization of processes.



"In addition, there is an increase of Host Nation Support related activities that are maintained by Logistic command.”



Are there any industry partners that you are currently working with to streamline supply chains and enhance their efficiency?



“The Ministry of Defence of Latvia is currently developing a grant programme to increase competitiveness, innovation and export capacity of the Latvian defence industry. The grant programme will enhance the cooperation between research sector and industry. Logistic command provides military logistic expertise for those projects.”



The full speaker interview and the brochure is available to download at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr4.



Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe

2nd-3rd March 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsor: Continest

Sponsors: Crowley Government Services and GOFA



For sponsorship enquiries contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For any delegate enquiries contact James Hitchen on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



*Source: emerging-europe.com

**Source: jamestown.org



About SMi Group:

