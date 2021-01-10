ADA Sign Company the First Recognized by Global Materials Database

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Green Dot Sign, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Green Dot Sign, Inc.:

Green Dot Sign® ADA compliant signage was accepted by the jury of Material ConneXion, the leading materials-driven design resource. Order samples and standard and custom signs at www.greendotsign.com.

Saint Paul, MN, January 10, 2021 --(



Nussbaum started considering environmentally friendly manufacturing methods and products during his previous job as a sign manufacturer. Seeing a braille sign with a printed wood background, Nussbaum questioned an industry trend in room signs to use printed faux wood or real wood veneer behind plastic. “Why not get rid of the plastic?” This revelation sparked the idea to create signage from a wood base and non-toxic 3D printed material for lettering, braille, and pictograms. "I decided to reduce plastic use, consolidate production steps, and highlight the beauty of real wood grain to make some darn beautiful signs,” he explained.



Material ConneXion curates the world’s largest subscription-based materials library, featuring 10K+ innovative materials and processes across all disciplines of design. Materials are selected through a strict review process with new materials juried into Material Library each month.



Green Dot Sign® launched in 2019 with a patent-pending sign manufacturing technique. Their signs are about 99% biodegradable by weight and every sign reduces plastic consumption by 250 grams versus a traditional ADA sign. Green Dot Sign® products can contribute to the U.S. Green Building Council's (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) credits. As recognized by Material Connexion, Green Dot Sign® breakthrough innovation offers a fresh alternative to commercial real estate and other public building managers and fills a void for green building contractors.



By offering easy online ordering of unique, eco-friendly ADA signs, Green Dot Sign® is gaining traction and hopes to push the signage industry to be more sustainable.



About

Green Dot Sign® utilizes a unique, patent-pending process to manufacture braille ADA compliant room and door signs. Our process direct bonds 3D printed raised elements to a real wood base, making signs that are stunningly beautiful and eco-friendly. All our standard signs are FSC® 100%, so they preserve real forests, deliver value to rural areas, and can contribute to LEED v4.1 credits. We provide signage nationwide directly to end users as well as work closely with architectural and interior design firms. Green Dot Sign® sells most signage directly via our website, where clients can choose from over 9,500 standard sign combinations of content, color, braille color and installation method. We also produce a wide variety of custom signage.



Simon Nussbaum

651-447-3046



www.greendotsign.com



