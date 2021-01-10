The Only Available Treasure Island Beachfront Lot Listed for Sale

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. Belleair Bluffs, FL, January 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Engel & Völkers Belleair real estate advisors, Kristin Hallamek, a top-producing luxury Realtor®, and Welly Garza, real estate advisor on The Hallamek Team, just listed for sale a beachfront lot located at 10024 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island, FL for $1,649,000. This is the currently the only beachfront lot available in Treasure Island. Treasure Island is known for its stunning sunsets, white sandy beaches, pristine waters, unique restaurants, family friendly attractions and boating. The lot for sale features fifty feet of beach frontage. The new owners will have the ability to build their desired home or work with the current owner’s architect to finalize plans for a house with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, four car garage with a bonus room and 4,267 square feet of living space.Kristin Hallamek is consistently recognized as one of Engel & Völkers Belleair’s Top Advisors since she joined the firm in 2009. She also has listed for sale a four bedroom townhome in Treasure Island’s beachfront community Marestella Condo for $1,795,000.Hallamek comments, “This lot has it all, quiet beach, close amenities and sunsets you dream of for days!"To learn more about The Hallamek Team, visit www.hallamekteam.evrealestate.com.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Belleair

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



