PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Engel & Völkers

Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Völkers: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Only Available Treasure Island Beachfront Lot Listed for Sale


Engel & Völkers luxury real estate advisor, Kristin Hallamek, lists for sale the only available beachfront lot.

Belleair Bluffs, FL, January 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Belleair real estate advisors, Kristin Hallamek, a top-producing luxury Realtor®, and Welly Garza, real estate advisor on The Hallamek Team, just listed for sale a beachfront lot located at 10024 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island, FL for $1,649,000. This is the currently the only beachfront lot available in Treasure Island. Treasure Island is known for its stunning sunsets, white sandy beaches, pristine waters, unique restaurants, family friendly attractions and boating. The lot for sale features fifty feet of beach frontage. The new owners will have the ability to build their desired home or work with the current owner’s architect to finalize plans for a house with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, four car garage with a bonus room and 4,267 square feet of living space.

Kristin Hallamek is consistently recognized as one of Engel & Völkers Belleair’s Top Advisors since she joined the firm in 2009. She also has listed for sale a four bedroom townhome in Treasure Island’s beachfront community Marestella Condo for $1,795,000.

Hallamek comments, “This lot has it all, quiet beach, close amenities and sunsets you dream of for days!"

To learn more about The Hallamek Team, visit www.hallamekteam.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact Information
Engel & Völkers Belleair
Brandi Thomas
727-565-7971
Contact
belleair.evrealestate.com
kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Völkers
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help