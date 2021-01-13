Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Hear International Military Aviation Authority Updates at Defence Aviation Safety 2021

SMi Group’s Defence Aviation Safety conference will feature safety updates from the Netherlands, Finland, Hungary and Luxembourg.

London, United Kingdom, January 13, 2021 --(



Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Register online at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom2



Keeping aircraft airworthy and creating a safety culture across military aviation has become increasingly vital, as many defence forces continue to extend the lifecycle of their platforms and systems.



With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that there will be 4 International Military Aviation Authority briefings from the Netherlands, Finland, Hungary and Luxembourg, to provide updates on how each nation is ensuring the safe delivery of capability and working towards a robust safety culture:



1) MAA-MLD Update: To Report or Not to Report... That's (Not) The Question...

· Improving safety culture through leadership

· How special are we; exemption-policy in the military context

· Growing towards a comprehensive, all inclusive and robust reporting culture

Air Commodore Jan-Paul Apon, Director Military Aviation Authority, Netherlands Armed Forces



2) A Finnish Military Aviation Authority Update: Maximising Performance of Air Systems Whilst Delivering Safety For All

· Establishing aviation safety standards for the Finnish Armed Forces

· Safety Culture: leadership and management

· Finland’s MAA incident reporting system covering both aircrew and maintenance personnel reporting.

· Examples of domestic certification of air systems

Colonel Kim Juhala, Director, Finnish Military Aviation Authority



3) Hungarian MAA: Ensuring Safe Delivery and Maintenance of Military Aircraft Across the HDF

· Structure, responsibilities and priorities for the Hungarian MAA

· Airworthiness and maintenance procedures that deliver safety for all air platforms

· Working with international partners to benchmark safety standards

· On boarding of new H145M military helicopter platforms and an update on the certificating process

Lieutenant Colonel Sandor Simon, Head of Airworthiness Section, MAA, Hungarian Defence Forces



4) Luxembourg Military Airworthiness and Safety Management Systems: A Cooperative Hybrid Approach

· History and facts on Luxembourg Armed Forces/ State aviation activities and the emerging need for safety oversight.

· An overview of how the Luxembourg MAA plans to operate and oversee safety

· Regulatory oversight for military air systems and state aviation, based on operational context

· Current focus and priorities for airworthiness

· Working with industry to deliver superior and safe military Aircraft

· Case study: on boarding the A400 M vs H145M

Francois Mathieu, Air Capabilities/Military Aviation Authority, Luxembourg Directorate of Defence



The 2021 brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download for free at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom2



Defence Aviation Safety Conference

21st – 22nd April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Sponsored by Abbott Risk Consulting Ltd



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom2



