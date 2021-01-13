Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases eCom Scotland Press Release

Receive press releases from eCom Scotland: By Email RSS Feeds: eCom Adds Consultancy Services to Expand Its Client Offering

Dunfermline, United Kingdom, January 13, 2021 --(



Wendy Edie, eCom’s Managing Director, explained, “eCom originally focused on developing and providing innovative learning products and services.



“Now we’ve reached our 25th year and have built an international reputation for dependability and reliability, we’re not just broadening our digital L&D product offering. We’re also developing the resources to provide clients with a complete solutions-based approach.”



To that end, eCom now offers a consultancy service to its clients in Canada and the USA. In addition, for clients nearer to its Scotland headquarters, several of eCom’s CIPD-accredited staff operate a consultancy service.



“This development enables us to provide our clients – wherever they are in the world – with a holistic service,” added Wendy. “This will help them meet the challenges of today’s rapidly changing workplace.”



These challenges include how to empower employees with career growth opportunities to attract and retain the best talent, as well as how to spot skills gaps and reduce time to competence. In addition to these issues, eCom clients are also currently concerned about creating a great company culture, a smarter workforce, as well as finding ways of working together to drive productivity and deliver organisational goals.



eCom’s Group CEO, Linda Steedman, said, “We advocate using learning technologies as an enabler to create a culture of learning within organisations. We guide clients in the use of digital solutions – and show them how to make full use of the data resulting from these solutions’ reporting capabilities - to create a platform for collaboration and reporting of training delivery, along with the management of workforce competence and performance, to create significant business efficiencies and increased productivity.



“Indeed, among our current clients enjoying working with eCom on a consultancy basis is a nationally-known food production company, a major food retailer and public sector organisations.”



About eCom

eCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity - to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.



eCom media information: Bob Little, Bob Little PR, 01727 860405/ 07850508209 Dunfermline, United Kingdom, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As part of its strategic move to supply over-arching learning and development (L&D) solutions to its clients around the world, the digital learning and assessment specialist, eCom, is developing its consultancy offering.Wendy Edie, eCom’s Managing Director, explained, “eCom originally focused on developing and providing innovative learning products and services.“Now we’ve reached our 25th year and have built an international reputation for dependability and reliability, we’re not just broadening our digital L&D product offering. We’re also developing the resources to provide clients with a complete solutions-based approach.”To that end, eCom now offers a consultancy service to its clients in Canada and the USA. In addition, for clients nearer to its Scotland headquarters, several of eCom’s CIPD-accredited staff operate a consultancy service.“This development enables us to provide our clients – wherever they are in the world – with a holistic service,” added Wendy. “This will help them meet the challenges of today’s rapidly changing workplace.”These challenges include how to empower employees with career growth opportunities to attract and retain the best talent, as well as how to spot skills gaps and reduce time to competence. In addition to these issues, eCom clients are also currently concerned about creating a great company culture, a smarter workforce, as well as finding ways of working together to drive productivity and deliver organisational goals.eCom’s Group CEO, Linda Steedman, said, “We advocate using learning technologies as an enabler to create a culture of learning within organisations. We guide clients in the use of digital solutions – and show them how to make full use of the data resulting from these solutions’ reporting capabilities - to create a platform for collaboration and reporting of training delivery, along with the management of workforce competence and performance, to create significant business efficiencies and increased productivity.“Indeed, among our current clients enjoying working with eCom on a consultancy basis is a nationally-known food production company, a major food retailer and public sector organisations.”About eComeCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity - to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.eCom media information: Bob Little, Bob Little PR, 01727 860405/ 07850508209 Contact Information eCom Scotland

Allan MacLean

00 44 1383 630032



www.ecomscotland.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from eCom Scotland Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend