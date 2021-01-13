GBM Consultancies Limited’s Lola Adeleye, a John Maxwell Certified Coach, is Hosting a Mastermind Focused on Personal Growth

Press Releases GBM Consultancies Ltd. Press Release

Lola Adeleye, a John Maxwell Certified Coach and the Lead Consultant of GBM Consultancies Ltd., is hosting a 5-week Mastermind where a unique group of like-minded people will come together to learn the fundamentals of overcoming fears to reach their maximum personal growth.

Bromley, United Kingdom, January 13, 2021 --(



John C. Maxwell, an internationally recognized leadership expert, speaker, coach, and author who has sold over 19 million books, says, “Comparing yourself to others is really just a needless distraction. The only one you should compare yourself to is you. Your mission is to become better today than you were yesterday. You do that by focusing on what you can do today to improve and grow.”



“Here at GBM Consultancies Ltd., we believe that the world would be a better place if we all worked a little more to encourage one another and help lift each other away from thoughts of self-doubt. My goal with this 5-week mastermind experience is to prepare you to go out and face the fears that are holding you back from reaching your full potential,” says Lola Adeleye, Lead Consultant, GBM Consultancies Ltd. “If you’re ready to take the first step toward a more exciting, lucrative, and passion-filled future, then this mastermind is a must!”



Lola Adeleye

+447568249663



www.gobecomemore.com



