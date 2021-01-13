Registration Opens for Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Registration is now open for Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe, which will take place as a virtual event on 17th – 18th May 2021.

As Central and Eastern Europe’s most focused armoured vehicles meeting, attendees will hear presentations from senior military representatives from the CEE region, including the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Croatia and Slovenia, as they outline their current armoured vehicle capability requirements, modernisation and procurement programmes.



Not only this, but delegates will also have the opportunity to hear strategies on harnessing interoperability amongst CEE nations, hear insights on the latest products and technologies from OEMs and technical experts, and network virtually with leading representatives from military and industry.



Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom1. Attendance is free for military and government personnel, and just £699 for commercial attendees.



Key highlights will include:



- Hear invaluable keynote briefings from senior military officers in national modernisation programmes

- Learn about the regional focuses for adopting and integrating new capabilities

- Listen and engage with high level panel discussions from senior officers

- Network virtually with those shaping and influencing armoured vehicle programmes



Key speakers will include:

- Lieutenant General Gabor Borondi, Deputy Chief of Defence, Hungarian Defence Forces Command

- Brigadier General László Sticz, Head of Forces Planning Directorate, Hungarian Defence Forces Command

- Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian Ministry of Defence

- Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Ministry of Defence

- Brigadier General Frank Pieper, Chief Digital Officer for Land Forces, German Army

- Colonel Mindaugas Petkevicius, Commander Mechanized Infantry Brigade “Iron Wolf,” Lithuanian Army



Learn more about Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe at: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom1.



Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe

17th – 18th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Sponsored by John Cockerill



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom1



