PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
SMi Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

Registration Opens for Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021


SMi reports: Registration is now open for Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe, which will take place as a virtual event on 17th – 18th May 2021.

Budapest, Hungary, January 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMi Group is delighted to announce that the Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe conference will return to take place as a virtual conference on 17th – 18th May 2021.

As Central and Eastern Europe’s most focused armoured vehicles meeting, attendees will hear presentations from senior military representatives from the CEE region, including the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Croatia and Slovenia, as they outline their current armoured vehicle capability requirements, modernisation and procurement programmes.

Not only this, but delegates will also have the opportunity to hear strategies on harnessing interoperability amongst CEE nations, hear insights on the latest products and technologies from OEMs and technical experts, and network virtually with leading representatives from military and industry.

Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom1. Attendance is free for military and government personnel, and just £699 for commercial attendees.

Key highlights will include:

- Hear invaluable keynote briefings from senior military officers in national modernisation programmes
- Learn about the regional focuses for adopting and integrating new capabilities
- Listen and engage with high level panel discussions from senior officers
- Network virtually with those shaping and influencing armoured vehicle programmes

Key speakers will include:
- Lieutenant General Gabor Borondi, Deputy Chief of Defence, Hungarian Defence Forces Command
- Brigadier General László Sticz, Head of Forces Planning Directorate, Hungarian Defence Forces Command
- Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian Ministry of Defence
- Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Ministry of Defence
- Brigadier General Frank Pieper, Chief Digital Officer for Land Forces, German Army
- Colonel Mindaugas Petkevicius, Commander Mechanized Infantry Brigade “Iron Wolf,” Lithuanian Army

Learn more about Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe at: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom1.

Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe
17th – 18th May 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by John Cockerill

To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact Information
SMi Group
Lauren Pears
+44 (0) 20 7827 6020
Contact
http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom1

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help