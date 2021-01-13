Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Agenda Released for DSI's Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium

Defense Strategies Institute has released the agenda for the upcoming Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium taking place this February 17-18, 2021 via live broadcast.

Alexandria, VA, January 13, 2021 --(



2021 Early Confirmed Speakers Include:



Maj. Gen. Leah G. Lauderback, Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Space Force



RADM Kelly Aeschbach, USN, Director, National Maritime Intelligence Integration Office; Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence



MG Gary Johnston, USA, Commanding General, INSCOM



Brig. Gen. Julian Cheater USAF, Deputy Director for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations, Joint Staff J32



RDML Andrew Sugimoto, USCG, Deputy Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, U.S. Coast Guard



Steve “Bucky” Butow, Director of the Space Portfolio, Defense Innovation Unit



Col Kayle Stevens, USAF, Commander, 480th ISR Wing



Topics to be Covered at the 2021 Symposium:



- Army Intelligence ISR Modernization Efforts for a Near-Peer Conflict



- Utilizing ISR to Create a Decision Advantage



- Delivering Intelligence Capabilities to Address Emerging Threats and Enable Operational Effectiveness



- Developing Integrated ISR Sensors for Near-Peer Intelligence Collection



- Exploiting AI to Improve the Speed, Completeness, and Accuracy of ISR Processing



- Attaining Persistent and Penetrating ISR in Denied Air Space



- Improving Partner Nation Intelligence Sharing in a Near-Peer Fight



At the Symposium, attendees will have the ability to:



Gain Education & Insight: Walk away with knowledge gained from senior level speakers on some of the complex challenges facing C4ISR leaders.



Influence: Help foster ideas! Share your own insight and knowledge during the interactive sessions. All attendees are encouraged to address the speaker faculty and each other with their questions, comments or ideas.



Why you should attend this year's Symposium:



This educational symposium will bring together senior Intelligence officials, military leaders, academia, and solution providers to ensure ISR resources are being utilized as effectively and efficiently as possible in support of mission success.



With many of the ISR platforms currently used across the DoD becoming obsolete for future mission requirements, the US ISR enterprise needs to develop systems capable of meeting the challenges of a near-peer fight. Advances in enemy area denial capabilities hinder the effectiveness of current intelligence collection methods used by US Forces across the globe and create gaps in commanders’ knowledge of the enemy. Emerging technologies, such as AI and machine learning, will enable platforms and systems to collect in previously denies areas and rapidly process and disseminate it to the warfighter.



This symposium will feature senior level discussions about advances in modern technology to help collect actionable intelligence better support the Commanders and the Warfighters. With the global threat environment continuing to evolve the need for clear and actionable intelligence collection only continues to grow. This symposium will allow for open and honest dialogue to solve the nation’s most difficult challenges surrounding the efficiency of ISR capabilities. Alexandria, VA, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute has released the agenda for the upcoming Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium. They invite attendees to download the agenda, complete with 2 days of sessions revolving around this year's theme "Modernizing the ISR Enterprise for Great Power Competition."2021 Early Confirmed Speakers Include:Maj. Gen. Leah G. Lauderback, Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Space ForceRADM Kelly Aeschbach, USN, Director, National Maritime Intelligence Integration Office; Commander, Office of Naval IntelligenceMG Gary Johnston, USA, Commanding General, INSCOMBrig. Gen. Julian Cheater USAF, Deputy Director for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations, Joint Staff J32RDML Andrew Sugimoto, USCG, Deputy Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, U.S. Coast GuardSteve “Bucky” Butow, Director of the Space Portfolio, Defense Innovation UnitCol Kayle Stevens, USAF, Commander, 480th ISR WingTopics to be Covered at the 2021 Symposium:- Army Intelligence ISR Modernization Efforts for a Near-Peer Conflict- Utilizing ISR to Create a Decision Advantage- Delivering Intelligence Capabilities to Address Emerging Threats and Enable Operational Effectiveness- Developing Integrated ISR Sensors for Near-Peer Intelligence Collection- Exploiting AI to Improve the Speed, Completeness, and Accuracy of ISR Processing- Attaining Persistent and Penetrating ISR in Denied Air Space- Improving Partner Nation Intelligence Sharing in a Near-Peer FightAt the Symposium, attendees will have the ability to:Gain Education & Insight: Walk away with knowledge gained from senior level speakers on some of the complex challenges facing C4ISR leaders.Influence: Help foster ideas! Share your own insight and knowledge during the interactive sessions. All attendees are encouraged to address the speaker faculty and each other with their questions, comments or ideas.Why you should attend this year's Symposium:This educational symposium will bring together senior Intelligence officials, military leaders, academia, and solution providers to ensure ISR resources are being utilized as effectively and efficiently as possible in support of mission success.With many of the ISR platforms currently used across the DoD becoming obsolete for future mission requirements, the US ISR enterprise needs to develop systems capable of meeting the challenges of a near-peer fight. Advances in enemy area denial capabilities hinder the effectiveness of current intelligence collection methods used by US Forces across the globe and create gaps in commanders’ knowledge of the enemy. Emerging technologies, such as AI and machine learning, will enable platforms and systems to collect in previously denies areas and rapidly process and disseminate it to the warfighter.This symposium will feature senior level discussions about advances in modern technology to help collect actionable intelligence better support the Commanders and the Warfighters. With the global threat environment continuing to evolve the need for clear and actionable intelligence collection only continues to grow. This symposium will allow for open and honest dialogue to solve the nation’s most difficult challenges surrounding the efficiency of ISR capabilities. Contact Information Defense Strategies Institute

Christopher Elliott

201-672-8745



autoisr.dsigroup.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend