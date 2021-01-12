Cloud Maven, Inc.’s New Bank Connect Brings “Open Banking” to Salesforce AppExchange

Press Releases Cloud Maven Press Release Share Blog

New York, NY, January 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Computer software and comprehensive solution creator and consultant Cloud Maven, Inc. announced the launch of Bank Connect on Salesforce AppExchange today. With Plaid's technology, a data network powering over 3,000 fintech apps and services globally, the new application radically improves the way lenders and professionals authenticate bank accounts instantaneously and securely.Through the Plaid integration, Bank Connect will enable users to instantly verify bank account information and access consumer-permissioned data from the other party's bank. The native Salesforce application integrates into users' business management software, making every step of the process easy and user friendly.In addition to authenticating bank accounts easily and securely, Bank Connect allows businesses and lenders to:Visualize user finances - consolidated summaries with account balances, transaction history, and account holder information can be retrieved from the user's bank with their permission.Obtain transaction insights - standardized consumer-permissioned data across institutions includes transaction data such as category, location, and merchant name, making it easy to analyze and gain insightsUnderstand user's investments and balances - access to consumer-permissioned data about client investments and balances to streamline decision-making, allowing for pre-funding of accounts."We are so pleased with our partnership with Plaid allowing us to bring this revolutionary application to Salesforce AppExchange," said Managing Director & CFO of Cloud Maven, Inc., Jugal Khanna. "This is a huge advance in the industry since the alternative is lengthy and involves the potential for falsification."Bank Connect is now available on Salesforce AppExchange at the following link: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FeG1YUAV Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com.About Cloud Maven, Inc.Cloud Maven, Inc. is a computer software and consulting company that builds digital solutions that help organizations and professionals do things more easily, whether that be authenticating bank data, sending secure files digitally, or checking patient eligibility. Using the latest cloud technologies, the company creates applications that enable growth and create deeper customer experience and engagement. Cloud Maven is a Salesforce Certified ISV partner that combines traditional Salesforce Platform services with emerging capabilities to enable customer and employee-centric applications that are secure, compliant, easy to use, and connected. Learn more at http://cloudmaveninc.com/ About Salesforce AppExchangeSalesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.Contact Information:Cloud Maven, Inc.Kris Casariego1-917-310-3337

cloudmaveninc.com/



