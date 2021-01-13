New Dates Announced for DSI's Identity Management Symposium

Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

The new dates for Defense Strategies Institute's Identity Management Symposium are now April 21-22, 2021. This event will take place in person at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

The 2021 Symposium will address innovative identity management capabilities including Facial Recognition Technologies (FRT) that are helping to enhance operational effectiveness throughout all sectors of government agencies, as well as the intelligence community. Their non-partisan approach allows them to reach across all services and organizations to bring together a truly holistic group of decision makers and solution providers.



2021 Confirmed Speakers Included:



Shonnie Lyon, Director, Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), USA



Michael Sorrento, SES, Director, Defense Manpower Data Center



Col. Senodja “Frank” Sundiata-Walker, USA, PM DoD Biometrics, PEO IEW&S



Patricia Janssen, Director, Cybersecurity Architecture & Capability Oversight, Office of the Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity, DoD



Michael Hardin, Director of Policy and Planning at the CBP Entry/Exit Transformation Office, US Customs & Border Protection



Craig I. Watson, Group Manager, NIST



Patrick Grother, Program Scientist, NIST



Roger Westman, Principal Cyber Engineer MITRE Corporation



Topics to be Covered at the 2021 Symposium:



- Developing DFBA initiatives toward biometrics & identity intelligence



- Enhancing OBIM identity services through advanced biometric identification



- Modernizing biometric processing capabilities in support of the Warfighter



- Adopting facial recognition technologies to transform identity intelligence at the US Border



- Advancing innovative biometric technologies and capabilities to enhance operational effectiveness in the FBI



- Optimizing identity intelligence in order to protect national security



- The pros & cons of facial recognition technology in surveillance



At the Symposium You Have the Ability To:



Gain Education & Insight: Walk away with knowledge gained from senior level speakers on some of the most complex issues facing the DoD and Federal Government as it relates to identity and access management.



Build Partnerships: The agenda is designed to allow for ample networking opportunities and the ability to discover some of the latest identity and access management priorities of interest to the DoD and Federal Government.



