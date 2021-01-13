Two Queens Media Launches Soigne’+Swank Magazine

PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Wabasso, FL, January 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Two Queens Media announced today that the premiere issue of Soigne’+Swank Magazine was released on January 6, 2021 digitally and in print.

The magazine will focus on Black Excellence and feature content that uplifts, empowers, inspires, and highlights black excellence from entrepreneurship to the executive c-suite. The magazine will print on a bi-monthly basis and target men and women 18-50 years old.

As two black women, founders, Trenice J. Ezell and Lynnecia S. Eley, have a mission to simply share the black and brown culture, but also highlight black excellence and provide positivity within our communities. They want to display and present the work that matters to black and brown people.

The first issue titled “The Executive First Class” features Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover commemorating the 2021 Inauguration. Featured articles inside highlight stories of navigating childbirth during the COVID pandemic, purposefully creating a legacy for black America, and spotlight issues blacks face culturally, economically, and socially. On the back cover, this issue celebrates the life of Chadwick Bosman, our Black Panther.

More information about the magazine can be found at its website www.soigneswankmagazine.com.

About Us
Soigne’+Swank Magazine is a digital and print publication that curates black excellence in business, entertainment, lifestyle, careers, and fashion. Dedicated to honoring our ancestors and inspiring the black culture, this magazine is committed to sharing and highlighting powerful thought-provoking stories, journeys of failure to success, and empowering all things black excellence around the world. Our bi-monthly features will inspire the culture to shine at any level and transcend beyond any barrier.
