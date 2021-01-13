Carlow University Selects BlackBeltHelp for 24x7 IT & LMS Help Desk Support

Press Releases BlackBeltHelp Press Release

BlackBeltHelp is excited to announce its partnership with Carlow University for 24x7 IT & LMS Help Desk Support.

Chicago, IL, January 13, 2021 --(



Carlow University will also leverage the Simplify Platform which provides tools such as SMS Nudging, chatbots, and voice bots. These products will help the University in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.



Benefits to the Carlow University:



Removing student barriers to remote/online learning

Delivering cost-effective services

Expanding service and increasing efficiency

Reduced costs



The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):



Password resets (including CelticOnline®, Schoology®, MyPortal®, and WebAdvisor®)

Microsoft Office questions

MS Teams/Zoom questions

Browser/caching issues

Classroom AV issues

Printing issues

LMS access

Referral issues (financial aid, CDLI, campus security, etc.)



About BlackBeltHelp:



BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered OneStop provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our OneStop solution – a cloud-based, AI-enabled, and integrated voice, chat, ticket, email, and bot platform provides a multi-channel integrated ecosystem that enables our 200+ institutional partners to remove student barriers and reduce administrative burdens while enabling student success and engagement objectives.



Fiona Wood

844-255-2358



https://www.blackbelthelp.com



