Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Irish American Partnership Press Release

Receive press releases from Irish American Partnership: By Email RSS Feeds: Irish American Partnership Announces $1 Million Gift to Peter McVerry Trust to Expand Offerings for Homeless and At-Risk Youth

The Irish American Partnership (the Partnership) in association with the Peter McVerry Trust (PMVT), is pleased to announce a philanthropic partnership to develop a comprehensive educational program aimed at the prevention and alleviation of youth homelessness in Ireland. The investment was made possible by Partnership support, particularly from Partnership Chairman and Founder of national general contractor Clune Construction Company, Michael T. Clune, and his secondary school friend.

Boston, MA, January 15, 2021 --(



The $1 million investment was announced during the Partnership’s annual Nollaig na mBan [Women’s Christmas] Women’s Leadership Celebration, January 6th, and greeted by the commendation of honorees Seventh President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, Editor-in-Chief of Glamour, Samantha Barry, Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations, Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason, and National Broadcast Journalist with RTÉ, Caitríona Perry. View at: www.irishap.org/live



The Partnership’s $1 million investment will build upon the success of previous partnerships with regard to educational homelessness prevention initiatives. The investment was made possible by Partnership support, particularly from Partnership Chairman and Founder of national general contractor Clune Construction Company, Michael T. Clune, and his secondary school friend Irish businessman and financier, Dermot Desmond.



“I have been associated with this wonderful organization for over 20 years, and working with the Partnership team I have seen firsthand the benefits of the educational programs that we have supported in Ireland,” said Mr. Clune.



“The Peter McVerry Trust is one of the most respected organizations in Ireland supporting the homeless and they have done wonderful work over the years.”



The central aim is to expand and enhance Peter McVerry Trust’s educational offerings for homeless and at-risk youth, and help the charity meet the increased demand for their essential services as a result of COVID-19 and an ongoing homeless crisis. Specifically, the investment will provide underprivileged young people (aged 13-17) who have been removed from mainstream schools with a high quality of education, equipping them with life skills to play a positive role in society through Peter McVerry Trust’s learning centers in Lucan and South Inner City Dublin.



Acquired by the Peter McVerry Trust in 2019, the learning centers work with young people, the majority of which have been excluded from mainstream school systems via expulsion, to support them to obtain their Junior Certificate, with the ultimate goal of returning to mainstream classrooms. The centers aim to meet the need for supportive school environments that respond to the holistic and learning needs of children and young people by not only offering academic supports with small student-to-teacher ratios, but social emotional supports through the provision of social and mental health services as well.



“The Partnership is privileged to announce this grant to the Peter McVerry Trust,” said CEO, Mary Sugrue. "The McVerry Trust is a perfect partner - as a leading charity addressing homelessness, they share in our mission to build a more inclusive and equitable Ireland through education.”



Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said, “We are extremely grateful to the Irish American Partnership for their support, particularly given the extremely challenging time that NGOs face due to the impact on fundraising income due to Covid-19. I am delighted that the Partnership are supporting our work in the education sphere, an area which is of huge importance to young people with stronger educational supports ultimately improving outcomes and reducing the risk of homelessness in later years. “



As a leading transatlantic educational charity, the Irish American Partnership is in an ideal position to make an immediate and transformative impact in this area. The Peter McVerry Trust is a perfect partner in this joint effort, as the Trust has had a long-standing policy of working with disadvantaged youth.



About the Irish American Partnership



The Irish American Partnership connects Irish and Irish American communities directly with education and community programs in Ireland, North and South, honoring their heritage by investing in Ireland's youth. Since its inception in 1986, the Partnership has raised more than $35 Million for Irish children, students, schools, and communities in need, empowering the next generation by equipping teachers and community leaders with the resources they need to educate and inspire. They invest in the people, culture, and ideas that build a peaceful and prosperous Ireland, one that preserves the Irish way of life we cherish while also creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all.



About The Peter McVerry Trust



Established in 1983 by Fr. Peter McVerry, the Peter McVerry Trust is the leading Irish charity that works with individuals at risk of or experiencing homelessness across Ireland. PMVT provides a range of services, primarily directed toward young people and vulnerable adults with complex needs—offering pathways out of homelessness based on the principles of the Housing First model. PMVT is committed to preventing and reducing homelessness and mitigating the harm caused by substance misuse and social disadvantage, envisioning an Ireland that supports all those on the margins and upholds their rights to full inclusion in society. Boston, MA, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Irish American Partnership (the Partnership) in association with the Peter McVerry Trust (PMVT), is pleased to announce a philanthropic partnership to develop a comprehensive educational program aimed at the prevention and alleviation of youth homelessness in Ireland.The $1 million investment was announced during the Partnership’s annual Nollaig na mBan [Women’s Christmas] Women’s Leadership Celebration, January 6th, and greeted by the commendation of honorees Seventh President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, Editor-in-Chief of Glamour, Samantha Barry, Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations, Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason, and National Broadcast Journalist with RTÉ, Caitríona Perry. View at: www.irishap.org/liveThe Partnership’s $1 million investment will build upon the success of previous partnerships with regard to educational homelessness prevention initiatives. The investment was made possible by Partnership support, particularly from Partnership Chairman and Founder of national general contractor Clune Construction Company, Michael T. Clune, and his secondary school friend Irish businessman and financier, Dermot Desmond.“I have been associated with this wonderful organization for over 20 years, and working with the Partnership team I have seen firsthand the benefits of the educational programs that we have supported in Ireland,” said Mr. Clune.“The Peter McVerry Trust is one of the most respected organizations in Ireland supporting the homeless and they have done wonderful work over the years.”The central aim is to expand and enhance Peter McVerry Trust’s educational offerings for homeless and at-risk youth, and help the charity meet the increased demand for their essential services as a result of COVID-19 and an ongoing homeless crisis. Specifically, the investment will provide underprivileged young people (aged 13-17) who have been removed from mainstream schools with a high quality of education, equipping them with life skills to play a positive role in society through Peter McVerry Trust’s learning centers in Lucan and South Inner City Dublin.Acquired by the Peter McVerry Trust in 2019, the learning centers work with young people, the majority of which have been excluded from mainstream school systems via expulsion, to support them to obtain their Junior Certificate, with the ultimate goal of returning to mainstream classrooms. The centers aim to meet the need for supportive school environments that respond to the holistic and learning needs of children and young people by not only offering academic supports with small student-to-teacher ratios, but social emotional supports through the provision of social and mental health services as well.“The Partnership is privileged to announce this grant to the Peter McVerry Trust,” said CEO, Mary Sugrue. "The McVerry Trust is a perfect partner - as a leading charity addressing homelessness, they share in our mission to build a more inclusive and equitable Ireland through education.”Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said, “We are extremely grateful to the Irish American Partnership for their support, particularly given the extremely challenging time that NGOs face due to the impact on fundraising income due to Covid-19. I am delighted that the Partnership are supporting our work in the education sphere, an area which is of huge importance to young people with stronger educational supports ultimately improving outcomes and reducing the risk of homelessness in later years. “As a leading transatlantic educational charity, the Irish American Partnership is in an ideal position to make an immediate and transformative impact in this area. The Peter McVerry Trust is a perfect partner in this joint effort, as the Trust has had a long-standing policy of working with disadvantaged youth.About the Irish American PartnershipThe Irish American Partnership connects Irish and Irish American communities directly with education and community programs in Ireland, North and South, honoring their heritage by investing in Ireland's youth. Since its inception in 1986, the Partnership has raised more than $35 Million for Irish children, students, schools, and communities in need, empowering the next generation by equipping teachers and community leaders with the resources they need to educate and inspire. They invest in the people, culture, and ideas that build a peaceful and prosperous Ireland, one that preserves the Irish way of life we cherish while also creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all.About The Peter McVerry TrustEstablished in 1983 by Fr. Peter McVerry, the Peter McVerry Trust is the leading Irish charity that works with individuals at risk of or experiencing homelessness across Ireland. PMVT provides a range of services, primarily directed toward young people and vulnerable adults with complex needs—offering pathways out of homelessness based on the principles of the Housing First model. PMVT is committed to preventing and reducing homelessness and mitigating the harm caused by substance misuse and social disadvantage, envisioning an Ireland that supports all those on the margins and upholds their rights to full inclusion in society. Contact Information Irish American Partnership

Clodagh Boyle

617-723-2707



www.irishap.org

@irishaporg



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Irish American Partnership Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend