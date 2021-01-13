Press Releases Global Campaign for Peace Education Press Release

Receive press releases from Global Campaign for Peace Education: By Email RSS Feeds: People of Peace Education, a Project of AHDR and IIPE, Showcases Profiles of Peace Educators Around the World

The project is a partnership between The Association for Historical Dialogue and Research and the International Institute on Peace Education.

Washington, DC, January 13, 2021 --(



The project was launched following the 2019 International Institute on Peace Education (IIPE) that was held in Nicosia, Cyprus exploring the theme of “Educating for a Culture of Peace in Divided Societies: History, Dialogue, and Multiperspectivity Toward Reconciliation.” (For more information, see: https://www.i-i-p-e.org/iipe2019/)



The first 70+ profiles added to this site are the participants of IIPE 2019. Their stories are also featured in a print publication, which serves as the outcome report of the 2019 IIPE, and was the catalyst for the People of Peace Education Project. These first profiles explore questions specific to peace education in divided contexts. As the final outcomes of the IIPE 2019 experience, both the website and the publication, aim to motivate others to undertake transformative action in their schools, neighborhoods, communities, towns and countries, and connect with others that share the same vision for sustainable peace.



New profiles will be added to the People of Peace Education on a regular basis and will be cross promoted in partnership with the Global Campaign for Peace Education. The original print publication and website development was made possible with funding from the Federal Foreign Office of the Republic of Germany in the context of the International Institute on Peace Education (IIPE) 2019 hosted by the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research in Nicosia, Cyprus between 21 and 28 July 2019.



An in-person launch is expected to take place at the Home for Cooperation in Nicosia, Cyprus once COVID-related restrictions are lifted. In the meantime, interested individuals and/or organizations can contact Loizos Loukaidis at loizos.loukaidis@ahdr.info to receive a free print edition of the publication in Turkish, Greek or English (also available for download as a PDF on the website). Washington, DC, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- People of Peace Education, a joint project of the The Association for Historical Dialogue and Research (AHDR) and the International Institute on Peace Education (IIPE), is a publication and website that elevates the work of peace education to the general public by providing glimpses of the lives and work of peace educators from all around the world. Modeled after the widely acclaimed Humans of New York project, profiles explore the motivations, challenges, successes, and insights of peace educators working in different contexts. (Visit the website here: people-pe.ahdr.i-i-p-e.org)The project was launched following the 2019 International Institute on Peace Education (IIPE) that was held in Nicosia, Cyprus exploring the theme of “Educating for a Culture of Peace in Divided Societies: History, Dialogue, and Multiperspectivity Toward Reconciliation.” (For more information, see: https://www.i-i-p-e.org/iipe2019/)The first 70+ profiles added to this site are the participants of IIPE 2019. Their stories are also featured in a print publication, which serves as the outcome report of the 2019 IIPE, and was the catalyst for the People of Peace Education Project. These first profiles explore questions specific to peace education in divided contexts. As the final outcomes of the IIPE 2019 experience, both the website and the publication, aim to motivate others to undertake transformative action in their schools, neighborhoods, communities, towns and countries, and connect with others that share the same vision for sustainable peace.New profiles will be added to the People of Peace Education on a regular basis and will be cross promoted in partnership with the Global Campaign for Peace Education. The original print publication and website development was made possible with funding from the Federal Foreign Office of the Republic of Germany in the context of the International Institute on Peace Education (IIPE) 2019 hosted by the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research in Nicosia, Cyprus between 21 and 28 July 2019.An in-person launch is expected to take place at the Home for Cooperation in Nicosia, Cyprus once COVID-related restrictions are lifted. In the meantime, interested individuals and/or organizations can contact Loizos Loukaidis at loizos.loukaidis@ahdr.info to receive a free print edition of the publication in Turkish, Greek or English (also available for download as a PDF on the website). Contact Information Global Campaign for Peace Education

Tony Jenkins

202-556-1075



www.peace-ed-campaign.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Global Campaign for Peace Education