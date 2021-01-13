Applewood Our House Ready to Welcome New Residents with Staff, Current Residents Receiving COVID Vaccinations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Applewood Our House Press Release

Arvada, CO, January 13, 2021 --(



All five of Applewood Our House Assisted Living Memory Care group homes have been able to stay open and safely care for their residents since the pandemic started.



“We continue to work with the CDC and Colorado Health Department to ensure that all steps are taken to ensure the safety of our staff and residents,” says Malou van Eijk, “Our staff members and residents will all be receiving their COVID vaccinations in the coming days."



“We realize there is a need out there for families to place their loved ones in group homes like ours, even during a pandemic,” says van Eijk. “With vaccinations happening soon, we believe we’re moving toward the light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the virus. We have a few openings of private and companion rooms in our five homes. We also hope we can return to some sort of ‘normal’ visitation in the near future for families of our residents.”



Applewood Our House residents were treated to many special activities during the holiday season, including having the families decorate the outside of the homes with holiday lights, participating in zoom conversations and “window” visits with family, viewing holiday videos created by family members, and enjoying special holiday meals prepared by the staff (https://youtu.be/NpIUiyWR4rI). In addition, companies and families from the local community reached out during the holidays by sending cards, gifts and cheer to the residents.



“Our homes may be small but we provide big care to each and every one of our residents,” van Eijk added. “We continue to help residents engage safely with each other during this time of social distancing. Friendships at our homes have thrived as we all need each other. We have our special pups who give our residents extra love, especially during this time.”



For more information about Applewood Our House’s group homes, email Malou van Eijk at malou@applewoodourhouse.com or call 303-956-9037.



About Applewood Our House

Arvada, CO, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Even though the world is in the midst of the COVID pandemic, there are still Denver-area families that need help with their family members who have dementia and other memory needs.

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



applewoodourhouse.com



