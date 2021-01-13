PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Red Metric Law

Press Release

Receive press releases from Red Metric Law: By Email RSS Feeds:

Ana Sanderson of Red Metric Law, Passes the California Bar Exam


Ana Sanderson is a criminal defense associate and graduate of the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. Red Metric Law was founded by California attorney, Daniel Vaswani with the intent to provide responsive and thorough criminal defense advocacy. Their defense services include assistance with charges such as driving under the influence (DUI), domestic violence, violent crimes, drug crimes, theft crimes, and other criminal offenses.

Hayward, CA, January 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ana Sanderson is a criminal defense associate and contributing researcher to the leading DUI treatise, California Drunk Driving Law. Ana graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with High Distinction before attending Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco where she received "Best Brief" and "Best Oral Argument" in Moot Court.

Ana served as a Legal Writing & Research teaching assistant at Hastings and competed as a member of the Hastings Trial Team receiving the Donald Jay Sullivan Award for Aspiring Trial Attorneys in 2019 and 2020.

Ana is currently using her legal writing and oral advocacy skills to help Bay Area community members navigate through the criminal justice system.

www.RedMetric.com

Red Metric Law Office Locations:

-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541
-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607
-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105
-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336
-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Contact Information
Red Metric Law
Humberto Cuevas
1-510-999-5879
Contact
www.redmetric.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Red Metric Law
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help