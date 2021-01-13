Ana Sanderson of Red Metric Law, Passes the California Bar Exam

Ana Sanderson is a criminal defense associate and graduate of the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. Red Metric Law was founded by California attorney, Daniel Vaswani with the intent to provide responsive and thorough criminal defense advocacy. Their defense services include assistance with charges such as driving under the influence (DUI), domestic violence, violent crimes, drug crimes, theft crimes, and other criminal offenses.

Ana served as a Legal Writing & Research teaching assistant at Hastings and competed as a member of the Hastings Trial Team receiving the Donald Jay Sullivan Award for Aspiring Trial Attorneys in 2019 and 2020.



Ana is currently using her legal writing and oral advocacy skills to help Bay Area community members navigate through the criminal justice system.



www.RedMetric.com



Red Metric Law Office Locations:



-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541

-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607

-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105

-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336

