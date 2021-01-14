PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
UpsideLMS Strategizes for Employee Engagement Through L&D for 2021 and Beyond with Sudhir Koka of GVK Biosciences


UpsideLMS & L&D veteran Sudhir Koka of GVK Biosciences collaborate for a webinar on Employee Engagement through L&D - Strategizing for 2021 & Beyond.

Pune, India, January 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For businesses to stay relevant and thrive in the coming years, engaging employees is critical – but it isn’t straightforward. The onus is on the Learning and Development function to capture the hearts and minds of the employees to nurture talent and build a future-ready workforce to drive business performance. Employee engagement is a crucial piece of pie in the L&D strategy.

To help businesses get their employee engagement quotient right through L&D in 2021 and beyond, Amit Gautam, CEO of UpsideLMS along with Sudhir Koka, Senior Director - Learning & OD at GVK Biosciences will be sharing their expertise on how learning and development can be a great enabler in boosting employee engagement in the coming years through a free webinar. Titled "Employee Engagement through L&D – Strategizing for 2021 & Beyond," this webcast will comprise of real-time Q&A and will be held on January 21, 2021 at 3 PM IST.

Sudhir is a L&D veteran with 20+ years of rich experience in Training & Development right from design and delivery of training to building organization-wide L&D strategy. A certified coach, Sudhir has trained leaders at various levels of the organization. He leverages his experience to handle organization-wide HR, OD, talent management, and employee engagement interventions. Amit Gautam is a learning technology enthusiast and a passionate leader. Amit is the key idea generator for UpsideLMS's product team, a Sales & Marketing orchestrator, a learning technology solutions consultant for clients and prospects, and a mentor for all the function heads at his company.

Agenda of "Employee Engagement through L&D – Strategizing for 2021 & Beyond":
1. Understanding Employee Engagement in the new normal
2. How is learning and development a critical element of EE?
3. How can organizations engage employees through their L&D strategy in 2021 and beyond?

This webcast will be presented in collaboration with People Matters. Best suited for L&D, OD and HR leaders, interested individuals can register for the free webcast at: https://bit.ly/3i3C2Bu
