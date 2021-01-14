Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digital Defense Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Digital Defense Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Digital Defense, Inc. Integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR to Automate Proactive Response Based on Vulnerability and Threat Risk

Integration Combines Digital Defense Frontline.Cloud with Cortex XSOAR to Quarantine High-Risk or Under Attack Assets.

San Antonio, TX, January 14, 2021 --(



Through this integration, Digital Defense Frontline.Cloud and Cortex XSOAR deliver the ability to:



1. Assess a set of assets within a network segment or specific domain as either under attack or at high-risk of being compromised.

2. Develop a playbook, based on either risk score or threat level, for identifying the assets in question and quarantining that segment to prevent the spread of infection and give administrators the time needed to take remediation steps.



Digital Defense Frontline.Cloud can leverage the power of Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR – combined with its own unique real-time profiling, assessment of vulnerable assets and threat scanning – to provide customers a way to take immediate action, prevent the spread of advanced threats and mitigate the possibility of a successful breach.



“Palo Alto Networks is pleased to have Digital Defense Frontline.Cloud join our Cortex XSOAR ecosystem,” said Rishi Bhargava, vice president of product strategy, Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. “This integration provides customers with enhanced threat protection using a next-generation cloud-based approach to address vulnerable systems and optimize remediation efforts before an attacker can further infect the network or execute a successful breach.”



“Customers face the difficult challenge of remediating high-risk or infected assets quickly enough to prevent attackers from spreading to other parts of the network and still enabling a breach. Leveraging Cortex XSOAR along with Frontline.Cloud helps our clients limit the scope of an attack almost immediately with minimal impact to the network, while giving security teams the opportunity to get ahead of the overall attack campaign before further damage can be done,” said Sanjay Raja, VP of strategy and technical marketing for Digital Defense. “In addition to our existing integration with Cortex XDR, allowing us to further enrich our real-time threat context and bring proactive threat detection to client’s security operations, we can now extend advanced remediation capabilities by integrating with Cortex XSOAR.”



Cortex XSOAR is an extended security orchestration, automation and response platform that unifies case management, automation, real-time collaboration and threat intel management to transform every stage of the incident lifecycle. Teams can manage alerts across all sources, standardize processes with playbooks, take action on threat intel and automate response for any security use case – resulting in significantly faster responses that require less manual review.



About Digital Defense:

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2021 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2020 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Program rating.



Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.



Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com

Ashlyn McLean

Digital Defense, Inc.

Ashlyn.McLean@digitaldefense.com



