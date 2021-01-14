ADI Sees Increase in Projects Feeding Automotive Parts

Press Releases Automation Devices, Inc. Press Release

Erie, PA, January 14, 2021 --



Manufacturers across the globe have a new set of obstacles as they try to keep pace with incoming orders while navigating the new challenges brought on by the pandemic, such as social distancing and compliance with other safety protocols on the production floor. These obstacles can be lessened by implementing vibratory feeding equipment, which requires less staff to manage production lines.



ADI President Kevin Smith is pleased to see an upward trend in the automotive industry.



“We’ve seen many ebbs and flows over the years, especially with regards to automotive,” explains Smith. “We are without a doubt in a phase where people are opting for road trips. As far as manufacturing as a whole goes, I think everyone is reexamining their procedures and will result in more companies investing in capital equipment. Our equipment enables buyers to minimize long term costs while increasing efficiency and productivity by automation processes that were once complete manually,” adds Smith.



By utilizing a vibratory feeder system, automotive companies can have a small part presented in the desired orientation to meet the needs of their specific production line. Common systems include a bowl feeder, elevator hopper and an inline feeder. “Our product work in conjunction with our customer’s equipment such as robots and pick-and-place machines, offering greater versatility and flexibility.”



Alicia Tellers

814-474-5561



www.autodev.com



