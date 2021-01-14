Testrite Expands In-House Prototype Services for New Inventors and Inventions



About Testrite

Hackensack, NJ, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- While 2020 proved quite a challenging year, it sparked the imaginations of many inventors in areas that included new products and patents for accessibility, beauty, health, outdoor activities, sustainability, and a variety of new products related to "The Internet of Things."

One of the most valuable assets an inventor can have for a new product is a prototype. The right prototype can facilitate the patent process, something that costs upwards of $9,000 and ensure design integrity during the production phase, as well as optimize design improvement prior to large scale production. All of which can save thousands of dollars.

Testrite offers rapid prototyping services for a fraction of the cost of most other companies. Due to the high demand for prototype services, Testrite has expanded its internal team to provide additional engineering, prototype and production support for new inventors and inventions.

Testrite supports innovative efforts by offering affordable prototype services that make things both fast and easy. Inventors:

No need to buy a container full of product – production runs from 25 units up to 100,000 pieces

Smaller production runs allow for incremental improvements and optimizations from one run to the next

Save time – no waiting for a prototype to sail the seas – Testrite manufactures in New Jersey

Mitigate intellectual property risk for confidential designs

Get in-house engineering help with no engineering fees

In-house packaging, kitting, and drop shipping for full logistical support

Testrite invites inventors and innovators to request more information about invention support services and inquire about rapid prototyping and rapid manufacturing services at the website.

About Testrite

Testrite is a family-owned and operated manufacturing company based in Hackensack, New Jersey. As an original equipment manufacturer since 1919, we put engineering value into everything we make. Our cost-effective, domestic manufacturing means shorter, "greener" solutions that offer flexibility for customization with quick nationwide shipping. Volume discounts are available. To learn more about Testrite, our products, custom solutions, or to get a free, no-obligation quote online, visit https://www.testriteoem.com/ . Contact Testrite via email at rfq@testrite.com or call (201) 543-0258 (Hours: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST). Testrite will assist you in finding the right product for your needs.

Jeffrey Rubin

201-543-0240



www.testrite.com



