Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Hensoldt Optronics GmbH and Key OEMs to Present at the Virtual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2021 Conference

SMi Group Reports: Leading OEMs and system integrators will be presenting at the 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference in April.

London, United Kingdom, January 14, 2021 --(



Hendsoldt is a global pioneer of technology and innovation in the area of defence and security electronics. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the company is a market leader in civilian and military sensor solutions.



Military and government personnel can join the conference free of charge and other delegates can join for only £999. Register online at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr3



This virtual meeting will give an opportunity for delegates to build new partnerships to advance capabilities and hear the latest technological developments from research and industry that are enhancing combat effectiveness and connectivity.



Delegates will also hear more technical briefings from key OEMs and System Integrators including:



• Mr. Dieter Fasol, Expert Safety, Weapon System Design Germany / ILS and Safety, MBDA Deutschland GmbH will be presenting on "Analysing the Impact of System Safety on the reliability of Situational Awareness Systems."



• Mr. Andreas Ohlin, Product Manager Local Situational Awareness Systems, SAAB Vehicle Systems will be presenting on "Solutions to current and future Local Situational Awareness challenges for Armoured Vehicles."



• Dr. Iain Carrie, Systems Design Engineer, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, Thales, UK and Mr. Ian James, Chief Technologist Land Systems, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, Thales, UK will be presenting on "Thoughts on Future Urban Local Situational Awareness."



• Dr. Alexander Wolf, Head of Technology, Platforms and Unmanned Systems, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG will be presenting on "Unmanned Ground Vehicles — development status and integration into military environment."



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr3



Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

12th - 13th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Lockheed Martin, Hensoldt Optronics and Galleon Embedded Computing



SMi Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group are pleased to announce that Hensoldt Optronics will be returning virtually on 12th and 13th April 2021 to sponsor once again the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference. Mr. Marc Krause, Project Manager Vehicle Optronics, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH will be discussing the "Advantages of a multipurpose high-performance situational awareness system" on day one of the event.Hendsoldt is a global pioneer of technology and innovation in the area of defence and security electronics. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the company is a market leader in civilian and military sensor solutions.Military and government personnel can join the conference free of charge and other delegates can join for only £999. Register online at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr3This virtual meeting will give an opportunity for delegates to build new partnerships to advance capabilities and hear the latest technological developments from research and industry that are enhancing combat effectiveness and connectivity.Delegates will also hear more technical briefings from key OEMs and System Integrators including:• Mr. Dieter Fasol, Expert Safety, Weapon System Design Germany / ILS and Safety, MBDA Deutschland GmbH will be presenting on "Analysing the Impact of System Safety on the reliability of Situational Awareness Systems."• Mr. Andreas Ohlin, Product Manager Local Situational Awareness Systems, SAAB Vehicle Systems will be presenting on "Solutions to current and future Local Situational Awareness challenges for Armoured Vehicles."• Dr. Iain Carrie, Systems Design Engineer, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, Thales, UK and Mr. Ian James, Chief Technologist Land Systems, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, Thales, UK will be presenting on "Thoughts on Future Urban Local Situational Awareness."• Dr. Alexander Wolf, Head of Technology, Platforms and Unmanned Systems, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG will be presenting on "Unmanned Ground Vehicles — development status and integration into military environment."The brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr3Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness12th - 13th April 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsors & Exhibitors: Lockheed Martin, Hensoldt Optronics and Galleon Embedded ComputingSMi Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr3



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend