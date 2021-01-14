Press Releases General Parts Group Press Release

Receive press releases from General Parts Group: By Email RSS Feeds: General Parts L.L.C., Acquires Appliance Repair Service, Inc.

Bloomington, MN, January 14, 2021 --(



“Expansion in our home market has long been a part of General Parts growth plan.The opportunity to acquire ARS (Appliance Repair Service), a long-term sub-agent partner and family-oriented business was an easy choice for us and helps us expand our coverage into the fast-growing Duluth/Superior area. I look forward to working with Ken and his team to expand our offerings,” said Gary Schermann, President of General Parts.



Since 1976, ARS has been the premier food service equipment repair provider in the Duluth, MN, Superior, WI and Iron Range Region.They offer a full range of services including warranty and non-warranty equipment repairs, installations, and planned maintenance.



Ken Witte, previous owner of ARS, will stay on as Branch Manager and all staff will be retained.



About General Parts Group



General Parts Group is a provider of commercial kitchen equipment repair services. Founded in 1939, the company has grown to be a distributer of O.E.M. parts and provides service for over 60,000 customers and 400 manufacturers of commercial foodservice equipment. Corporate headquarters are in Minneapolis, Minnesota and with major branch operations strategically located in Arizona (3), Colorado, Florida, Idaho (2), Illinois, Indiana (2), Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota (2), Missouri (2), Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma (2), Oregon (2), Tennessee, Texas(2), Washington and Wisconsin (2), the company is ideally positioned to provide Quality Service for over one third of the United States. Viewed as the market leader in most of the markets it serves and in terms of overall sales, General Parts Group ranks in the top five of independent service companies nationally. Bloomington, MN, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- General Parts, L.L.C., a leading service provider and parts distributor to the commercial foodservice industry is pleased to announce the acquisition of Appliance Repair Service, Inc. (“ARS”) located in Duluth, MN. The transaction closed on January 4th, 2021. Terms of the transaction are undisclosed.“Expansion in our home market has long been a part of General Parts growth plan.The opportunity to acquire ARS (Appliance Repair Service), a long-term sub-agent partner and family-oriented business was an easy choice for us and helps us expand our coverage into the fast-growing Duluth/Superior area. I look forward to working with Ken and his team to expand our offerings,” said Gary Schermann, President of General Parts.Since 1976, ARS has been the premier food service equipment repair provider in the Duluth, MN, Superior, WI and Iron Range Region.They offer a full range of services including warranty and non-warranty equipment repairs, installations, and planned maintenance.Ken Witte, previous owner of ARS, will stay on as Branch Manager and all staff will be retained.About General Parts GroupGeneral Parts Group is a provider of commercial kitchen equipment repair services. Founded in 1939, the company has grown to be a distributer of O.E.M. parts and provides service for over 60,000 customers and 400 manufacturers of commercial foodservice equipment. Corporate headquarters are in Minneapolis, Minnesota and with major branch operations strategically located in Arizona (3), Colorado, Florida, Idaho (2), Illinois, Indiana (2), Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota (2), Missouri (2), Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma (2), Oregon (2), Tennessee, Texas(2), Washington and Wisconsin (2), the company is ideally positioned to provide Quality Service for over one third of the United States. Viewed as the market leader in most of the markets it serves and in terms of overall sales, General Parts Group ranks in the top five of independent service companies nationally. Contact Information General Parts Group

Stephen Bloomfield

(720) 226-7243



https://generalparts.com/

General Parts Group

Corporate Office

11311 Hampshire Ave. South

Bloomington, MN 55438

Customer Service:

(888) 498-1238



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from General Parts Group