US Air Force Research Laboratory to Discuss XGEO Domain Awareness at Military Space Situational Awareness 2021

Dr. James Frith, XGEO Tech Area Lead, Space Vehicles Directorate, US AFRL, will be speaking at Military Space Situational Awareness 2021 to discuss the possibilities of awareness in XGEO.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Military Space Situational Awareness 2021 will take place online as a virtual event on 28th and 29th April 2021 to explore space domain awareness, space surveillance and tracking (SST), the new US Space Force's approach to SSA, the impact of new mega-constellations, and international partnerships in space.Registration for the event is Free for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Interested parties can register at http://www.military-space.com/prcom2.The US Air Force Research Laboratory’s next big space project will focus on “nontraditional orbits,” such as vLEO (very Low Earth Orbit) and XGEO, where there are growing concerns about future competition with potential adversaries.AFRL are working on technologies to expand space domain awareness above the GEO belt, in an area of operations called XGEO. As more commercial organisations begin to expand into XGEO, it’s becoming crucial to follow suit in order to maintain awareness of space operations.Dr. James Frith will be leading the US AFRL's XGEO domain awareness programmes, and as such, SMi Group are pleased to announce that he will speaking at Military Space Situational Awareness 2021 to discuss the possibilities of XGEO and why awareness in XGEO is key.His presentation details are as follows:"The Possibilities of XGEO Domain Awareness"· Difficulties of XGEO and how technological innovation can overcome this· The path forward: current and future XGEO domain awareness programs in AFRL and partners· Why awareness in XGEO is keyDr. James Frith, XGEO Tech Area Lead, Space Vehicles Directorate, US AFRLDr. Frith will be joined by a number of other speakers from the USA, including:· Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, Director, China Aerospace Studies Institute, US Air Force China Aerospace Studies Institute· Lieutenant Colonel Megan Standifer, Chief, Space Superiority Branch, United States Space Force· Dr. Jaime Stearns, Space Control Mission Lead, US AFRL· Mr. Gordon Ray Kordyak, Chief, Senior Materiel Leader, Space Domain Awareness Division· Mr. Robert Rutledge, Lead, Space Weather Forecast Office, US National Weather ServiceThe 2021 brochure containing the agenda and speaker line-up is now available at http://www.military-space.com/prcom2.Military Space Situational Awareness conference28th – 29th April 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyLead Sponsor: ExoAnalytic SolutionsSponsors & Exhibitors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris and PlaneWave InstrumentsTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0)207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.military-space.com/prcom2



