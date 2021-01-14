Safeguard Self Storage Announces Further Expansion in the New York Metropolitan Market

Press Releases Safeguard Self Storage Press Release

Safeguard Self Storage announced the acquisition of its newest facility on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021. This stabilized self-storage facility is located in Nanuet, New York. This is the company’s first facility in Rockland County, 32nd facility in the New York Metropolitan Area and 77th property operating nationwide.

Similar to Safeguard's 76 other facilities nationwide, the Nanuet facility meets Safeguard’s meticulously designed standards with a focus on convenience and customer service. Amenities at this location include climate controlled storage units which are heated during the cold winter months and air conditioned during the hot summer months, computer controlled security access, digital video recording and covered loading area.



“This was a really smooth transaction. We were able to go from contract signing to closing in 45 days. Let’s do it again and find another acquisition that we can close on in 45 days,” said Mark Degner, Chief Executive Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.



"Safeguard is excited about the acquisition of this new facility in New York’s Rockland County. In addition to this facility, we have eight additional developments in the pipeline that are under way including four in Florida, three in New York and one in Philadelphia,” said Jim Goonan, Executive Vice President of Development for Safeguard Self Storage.



“This new acquisition gives us an operational foothold west of the Hudson River opening up opportunities for growth throughout Rockland County and Northern New Jersey,” said Ken Finlay, Executive Vice President of Operations for Safeguard Self Storage.



Nanuet Location:

Safeguard took over operations of the Nanuet self-storage facility on January 6th, 2021 with Facility Manager, Alicia Domenech.



Kurt Kleindienst

504-779-2160



www.safeguardit.com



