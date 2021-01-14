Hickman to Deliver Technology CLE for The Florida Bar Solo and Small Firm Section



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Registered U.S. Patent Attorney Luca Hickman will be the featured speaker and deliver a virtual CLE “Digital IP: Helping Clients Protect, Defend & Recover IP Rights Online, In Social Media & E-Commerce Platforms” on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at noon. The Florida Bar has approved this course for 1.0 Technology credit. To register, please copy/paste this link into your browser: https://tfb.inreachce.com/Details/Information/eab51b0e-61b2-4839-8a23-594c439e68a1More specifically, this webinar will discuss strategies to protect digital intellectual property (“IP”) using Trademark and Copyright Laws as well as through “other steps” such as registration of domain names and social media handles. Hickman will also highlight proactive strategies to defend and attack against third party infringement of digital IP rights; including social media takedowns (through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube), e-commerce takedowns (through Amazon and eBay), and general takedowns using the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”). Finally, this webinar will also discuss how to recover converted social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) and how to fight cybersquatting via ICANN’s Uniform Domain-Name Dispute Resolution Policy (“UDRP”).Hickman focuses his practice in all aspects of copyright, patent, trademark and trade secret matters. He assists clients in the creation and management of intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing and anti-infringement matters, including extensive anti-counterfeiting work, and creating and overseeing global trademark portfolios. With a background in engineering and law, Hickman understands the underlying technical and legal issues to assist clients, including engineers and architects in design defect and professional liability matters.Hickman is also a Canadian Non-Resident Patent and Trademark Agent. He serves on the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Board of Directors, is President and a Director of the Fresh Foundation, Inc., and is a member of the Catholic Bar Association. He received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences, and graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

