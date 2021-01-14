Fort Lauderdale’s Rossen Law Firm Celebrates Top Position on 5th Annual Law Firm 500 Award List of Fastest Growing Law Firms in US

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rossen Law Firm Press Release

Rossen Law Firm is ranked 41st on the Law Firm 500 list for achieving 231% growth.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 14, 2021 --(



The award honorees are a beacon of light for the legal industry demonstrating innovation, operational excellence, and a commitment to client service. This is the first time Rossen Law Firm was named to Law Firm 500.



“We are a team of stars and this recognition further solidifies that we've assembled the best team of criminal and DUI defense lawyers and paralegals in South Florida. We work hard to get clients the best possible results on their cases, while pulling out all the stops in terms of customer service. We love what we do and are grateful for the trust our clients and community partners place in us.” –Adam D. Rossen, Esq., Founder and Lead Attorney of Rossen Law Firm



The 2020 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list showcases the fastest growing law firms in the United States. Each ranking also includes the percentage of growth over 4 years. The 6 top ranking firms in 2020 all grew by a staggering quadruple digits - no small feat for any business.



The Law Firm 500 Conference & Awards Gala was held virtually on Dec. 5, 2020. The conference kicked off with three Law Firm 500 Winners pulling back the curtain and sharing the pandemic pivots they made that helped them grow exponentially during 2020 and set them up to continue growing into 2021.



Rossen Law Firm invites you to congratulate and follow the progress of their firm, and industry peers for their dedication to success and innovation.



Please Contact Megan to set up an interview with Adam and for more media, images, etc.



About Rossen Law Firm

The Rossen Law Firm has more than 400 five-star reviews online. We pride ourselves on taking great care of our clients - both in and out of the courtroom. Rossen Law Firm works hard in hopes to secure the dismissal of charges, reduced consequences and more. We understand bad things can happen to good people and when they do, we’re here to help – not judge. We provide criminal, DUI, Domestic Violence and Federal crimes defense. For more information about our firm please visit: https://www.criminal-defense-dui.lawyer/



Media Contact:

Megan Ehrhart, Marketing Director

Megan@RossenLawFirm.com

Direct: 954-568-1020

6400 N. Andrews Ave, STE #510, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33325

Megan Ehrhart

754-206-6200



https://www.criminal-defense-dui.lawyer/



