Defense Strategies Institute Has Scheduled the 3rd DoD Information Warfare Symposium for March 24-25

The 3rd annual DoD Information Warfare Symposium will be held on March 24-25 in Alexandria, VA.

For complete details about this conference, please visit informationwafare.dsigroup.org Washington, DC, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute's 3rd annual DoD Information Warfare Symposium is scheduled to be held on March 24-25, 2021 in Alexandria, Virginia. This in-person event will convene senior leaders in the cybersecurity and electronic warfare communities for two days of actionable discussion about how advances in electronic warfare and cyber technologies are transforming modern battlefield operations and enhancing joint efforts towards winning the information war.Attendees will learn about the active push amongst US military services for collaborative efforts to ensure there is effective training and equipping of cyber and information operators to decisively deter, compete, and win in the information environment. Additionally, a panel discussion at this Symposium will examine innovative ideas and technologies, such as AI, that are being implemented by DoD, JAIC, and others to support the future of information warfare.Keynote speakers at the 2021 DoD Information Warfare Symposium include:- VADM Jeffrey E. Trussler, USN (Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, Director of Naval Intelligence)- Lt. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, USAF (Commander, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber))- VADM Ross Myers, USN (Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet)- Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, USMC (Commander, MARFORCYBER & MARFORSPACE)Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are now available. This educational summit is open to the public for a fee, while active-duty military and government may attend free. Seating and exhibit space are limited to ensure safe social distancing. This Symposium is closed to press and recordings are prohibited.For complete details about this conference, please visit informationwafare.dsigroup.org Contact Information Defense Strategies Institute

