Nonprofit EastWesticism Offering Unlimited Free Meditation and Stress Management Classes for COVID Frontline Workers

The nonprofit EastWesticism Meditation Center is providing free classes to all first responders, essential workers and healthcare providers through the end of the pandemic. Their science-backed techniques have been proven to reduce stress and boost the immune system - things our frontline workers desperately need as we head into the post-Christmas spike in cases. EastWesticism is working hard to to give back to these workers who have done so much for us.

Stress doesn't just lead to mental ailments like anxiety and depression either. Stress leads to cardiovascular damage, weakened immune system, chronic pain, respiratory problems, panic attacks, and even cancer, strokes and heart attacks.



Luckily, new scientific studies have shown that simple and easy meditation techniques can decrease stress, increase relaxation, boost the immune system, help the body heal and recover, and boost our happiness.



At the EastWesticism Meditation and Enlightenment Center, a nonprofit in Louisville, KY, they are giving back to the people who have given so much of themselves during the past several months: frontline workers. From now until the end of this pandemic, EastWesticism is offering unlimited free meditation and stress-reduction classes to first responders, essential workers and healthcare providers. All classes right now are virtual and available to anyone around the world.



These next few months will be challenging, but hopefully with a little extra self-care, meditation and deep relaxation, it won't be overwhelming. If you or someone you know is dealing with stress, grief, loss or anxiety, contact EastWesticism at (502) 276-6335 to see how you can start getting the amazing benefits of meditation today.



