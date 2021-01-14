National Van Lines Names Mark Doyle President

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Broadview, IL, January 14, 2021 --(



Serving as Executive Vice President for National Van Lines (a wholly owned National Holding Co., Inc. affiliate) since 2018, Mark has performed various roles during his career, including Agency Recruiter, Sales Director, Agency Owner and General Manager.



“Mark consistently produces positive results in all areas for which he is responsible,” National Holding Co. CEO Tim Helenthal said. “He’s very sales- and customer-focused, and is committed to using data and process improvement to deliver the best moving service to our customers, agents and service-provider community.



“He’s the right person to help National Van Lines navigate the challenging consumer and corporate marketplaces while developing a deep, diverse and robust team of service partners.”



Mark started his transportation-industry career at a competing van line while attending school. He first signed on with National Van Lines in 1985 as Credit and Collections Supervisor. He later assumed a Regional Manager position in which he excelled at recruiting agents and generating sales. Mark was promoted to Vice President of Sales & Marketing—the youngest individual in company history ever promoted to Vice President—where he developed operating manuals, established procedural standards and grew the agency team.



In 1997, Mark left National Van Lines to open his own moving agency. He advanced his career by learning new skills and improving his understanding of the relocation industry. Mark returned to National Van Lines in 2010 as Vice President of Sales & Marketing, executing customer-focused strategies in the company’s call center and helping increase revenues. Mark left National Van Lines in early 2015 to pursue an executive opportunity with an agency family of a leading van line where he increased their digital-marketing capabilities. He transitioned to agent-owner once again in 2016, turning around an agency’s operations, opening a second branch, increasing revenues and boosting profits.



“I’m honored to be offered this opportunity as President for a company with such a rich and historic tradition,” Mark said. “I’m also humbled in this regard, as I’m following two legendary leaders in this industry: Tim Helenthal and retired National Van Lines Chairman & CEO Maureen Beal. I’m committed to the success of the company for its employee-owners, agents, drivers and customers. I accept and look forward to the challenge presented to me.”



About National Van Lines



Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



