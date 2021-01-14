PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
doc.PEACE

Press Release

Receive press releases from doc.PEACE: By Email RSS Feeds:

Carrie Mitchell to Host Global Virtual Conference Feat. doc.PEACE to Empower Confidence & Show the World That Together We Truly Thrive - Friday, 1/15/2021 9am-5pm EST


Because now is the time to be unstoppable and to empower confidence, educator, motivator, certified mediator and Human Ecologist, Carrie Mitchell will be hosting The Unstoppable Show, a live virtual conference to renew the spirit.

San Diego, CA, January 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The sole purpose of The Unstoppable Show: Secrets to Creating a Fun Free and Fulfilled Life is to provide the mechanism for attendees to readily know their worth, value their stance and become success-driven. Registrants will automatically lock in their seat to be educated, elevated and empowered by renown authors, motivational speakers, coaches and guides across the world. Attendees will reap the rewards of being able to:

- Take a stance and get empowered
- Adapt the Attitude of Gratitude and let it work in their favor
- Appreciate the Power of Forgiveness
- Not lose themselves in the journey to success to avoid falling back into the shadow self
- Know what to do when feeling stretched thin and how to propel forth without stopping
- Redesign their future for a fun, free and fulfilled life

doc.PEACE, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker and Empowerment Guru, will be sharing how she transformed her life from a full-time Pharmacist to Soulpreneur along with advice to those who are talented but are afraid to follow their life's purpose. 8 other speakers from around globe will be sharing their transformational journey as well along with strategic hands-on advice to facilitate individual transformation.

“If I can take back my power, if I can take back my authority, than so can you,” says Carrie Mitchell. “Your time is now and I'm going to show you how.”

Registration now open at http://theunstoppableshow.com
Contact Information
doc.PEACE
Peace Uche
619-363-5490
Contact
www.docpeaceofmind.com/
@doc.PEACE (Instagram)

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from doc.PEACE
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help