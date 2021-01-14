Carrie Mitchell to Host Global Virtual Conference Feat. doc.PEACE to Empower Confidence & Show the World That Together We Truly Thrive - Friday, 1/15/2021 9am-5pm EST

Because now is the time to be unstoppable and to empower confidence, educator, motivator, certified mediator and Human Ecologist, Carrie Mitchell will be hosting The Unstoppable Show, a live virtual conference to renew the spirit.

doc.PEACE, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker and Empowerment Guru, will be sharing how she transformed her life from a full-time Pharmacist to Soulpreneur along with advice to those who are talented but are afraid to follow their life's purpose. 8 other speakers from around globe will be sharing their transformational journey as well along with strategic hands-on advice to facilitate individual transformation.



“If I can take back my power, if I can take back my authority, than so can you,” says Carrie Mitchell. “Your time is now and I'm going to show you how.”



Registration now open at http://theunstoppableshow.com San Diego, CA, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The sole purpose of The Unstoppable Show: Secrets to Creating a Fun Free and Fulfilled Life is to provide the mechanism for attendees to readily know their worth, value their stance and become success-driven. Registrants will automatically lock in their seat to be educated, elevated and empowered by renown authors, motivational speakers, coaches and guides across the world. Attendees will reap the rewards of being able to:- Take a stance and get empowered- Adapt the Attitude of Gratitude and let it work in their favor- Appreciate the Power of Forgiveness- Not lose themselves in the journey to success to avoid falling back into the shadow self- Know what to do when feeling stretched thin and how to propel forth without stopping- Redesign their future for a fun, free and fulfilled lifedoc.PEACE, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker and Empowerment Guru, will be sharing how she transformed her life from a full-time Pharmacist to Soulpreneur along with advice to those who are talented but are afraid to follow their life's purpose. 8 other speakers from around globe will be sharing their transformational journey as well along with strategic hands-on advice to facilitate individual transformation.“If I can take back my power, if I can take back my authority, than so can you,” says Carrie Mitchell. “Your time is now and I'm going to show you how.”Registration now open at http://theunstoppableshow.com