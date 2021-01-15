Press Releases StoneFly Press Release

Receive press releases from StoneFly: By Email RSS Feeds: StoneFly Introduces Backup & DR Solution for Remote Offices & SMBs

StoneFly’s introduced miniBackup™ appliances leverage mainstream software like Veeam, Commvault, Veritas, Rubrik, etc. to deliver enterprise backup & DR for remote environments, SMBs, home offices, and employees working from home – with terabytes of fault-tolerant on-premises storage, integrated Azure, AWS, or StoneFly cloud storage, and enterprise data services.

Hayward, CA, January 15, 2021 --(



The budget-friendly turnkey backup & DR appliances come pre-installed with user’s choice of backup software (Veeam, Commvault, Veritas, Rubrik, etc.), terabytes of storage with RAID support, and cloud connect support to Azure, AWS, and StoneFly cloud for remote storage of backups, snapshots, and replicas.



With the miniBackup appliances, users can set up backup & DR for business-critical Windows & Linux physical and VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, Citrix (XenServer), or Nutanix AHV virtual servers, cloud-based workloads, and desktops. Smaller than the desktop computer, the miniBackup appliances fit nicely on a desk: taking up less space, generating less heat, and no noise – making them suitable for home and work environments.



Speaking on the product launch, John Harris, the director of technical sales at StoneFly, Inc. said, “Now that business-critical operations have moved to the confines of our homes, it’s even more important to have a budget-friendly and reliable way to secure business workloads at each remote location. Ransomware isn’t taking a break and neither are other disasters that incur data loss like hardware failure, human error, etc. With the miniBackup appliance, not only do businesses get the ability to set up backup & DR for each remote location and have their employees work at home without risk, but also seamlessly consolidate it to a centralized public cloud like Azure, AWS, or StoneFly’s customizable and secure private cloud.



"In addition to being suitable for remote office backup & DR, the miniBackup is also great for SMBs and SME departments because it has terabytes of hot-tier flash storage support and cloud integration.”



StoneFly miniBackup appliance price starts from $499. To learn more about the innovative miniBackup appliances, visit StoneFly website at www.stonefly.com/minibackup or call +1 510 265-1616.



About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems. StoneFly’s range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads. Hayward, CA, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- StoneFly, Inc. the original innovator of the iSCSI protocol, and the leading manufacturer of storage, hyperconverged, and backup & DR solutions introduced the miniBackup™ appliance – purpose-built backup & DR solution for SMBs, home offices, remote branches, and employees working from home.The budget-friendly turnkey backup & DR appliances come pre-installed with user’s choice of backup software (Veeam, Commvault, Veritas, Rubrik, etc.), terabytes of storage with RAID support, and cloud connect support to Azure, AWS, and StoneFly cloud for remote storage of backups, snapshots, and replicas.With the miniBackup appliances, users can set up backup & DR for business-critical Windows & Linux physical and VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, Citrix (XenServer), or Nutanix AHV virtual servers, cloud-based workloads, and desktops. Smaller than the desktop computer, the miniBackup appliances fit nicely on a desk: taking up less space, generating less heat, and no noise – making them suitable for home and work environments.Speaking on the product launch, John Harris, the director of technical sales at StoneFly, Inc. said, “Now that business-critical operations have moved to the confines of our homes, it’s even more important to have a budget-friendly and reliable way to secure business workloads at each remote location. Ransomware isn’t taking a break and neither are other disasters that incur data loss like hardware failure, human error, etc. With the miniBackup appliance, not only do businesses get the ability to set up backup & DR for each remote location and have their employees work at home without risk, but also seamlessly consolidate it to a centralized public cloud like Azure, AWS, or StoneFly’s customizable and secure private cloud."In addition to being suitable for remote office backup & DR, the miniBackup is also great for SMBs and SME departments because it has terabytes of hot-tier flash storage support and cloud integration.”StoneFly miniBackup appliance price starts from $499. To learn more about the innovative miniBackup appliances, visit StoneFly website at www.stonefly.com/minibackup or call +1 510 265-1616.About StoneFly, Inc.StoneFly Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems. StoneFly’s range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads. Contact Information StoneFly, Inc.

George Williams

+1-510-265-1616



https://stonefly.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from StoneFly