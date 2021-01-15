Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Elesa Launch High Performance Misati Pneumatic Clamps for Automation and Robotics Applications

Elesa announce a partnership with Misati, whose high-performance pneumatic clamps offer exceptional clamping action in work holding, or transport of assemblies in manufacturing operations. Designed for robotic use, they are easy to install, robust and well proven.

Metheringham, United Kingdom, January 15, 2021 --(



Explained Nigel Pritchett, Elesa’s MD in the UK, “The strong clamping action of the Misati range features mechanical interlock at closure with an integral non reversible ramp mechanism which takes over when the jaws are closed, this ensures that peak loads are directly transferred to the body structure of the clamp and not reliant on the pneumatic pressure.”



Pneumatic clamps from the range are specialised to match various industrial applications such as punching, welding, fastening/assembly and painting, with modular accessories that are convenient and readily interchangeable. These make fitting and adjustment straightforward, including gripper fingers for sheets or delicate materials, plus irregular shapes, hollow objects/tubes - also visually indicating open/closed/ready sensors. The choice of cylinders and matching accessories suit engineering industries such as automotive, rail, special vehicles, electronics and plastics production. They also work well in the wider fields of food processing, building construction, furniture manufacture, agriculture, chemical processing and pharmaceutical production as well as the medical industries and similar.



Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/catalogo-cat-166-sales/pneumatic-toggle-and-fastening-clamps



