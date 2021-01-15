Atwood to Share Legal Update on COVID-Related Employment Laws



More specifically, Atwood will answer many questions employers are facing with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine. He will also address the most recent U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on COVID return-to-work and discrimination issues; the fate of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA); and, the general status of employment laws under the new Biden Administration. The session will also touch on PPP loan forgiveness and qualification issues. The course also offers 1.0 PDC continuing education credit for SHRM members. To register for this complimentary event, copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZApceqsrj4sGNTPphTmvxbtFrWoZJ6ISIN6



Atwood is chair of Henderson Franklin’s Labor and Employment Law Group and is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediator. He provides corporate guidance and counseling to businesses of all sizes and represents clients in state and federal court in employment law matters involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, FMLA, and FLSA, to name a few. Throughout his legal career, Florida Super Lawyers and Atlanta Super Lawyers have recognized Atwood for his extensive experience in labor and employment law. In 2020, he was a sought-after speaker on numerous COVID-19 webinars.



Atwood is chair-elect of The Florida Bar Labor & Employment Section, past president of Lee County Bar Association Foundation, and is a former member of The Florida Bar's Board of Governors. Over the years, he has devoted countless hours to serving numerous organizations including the United Way, Dartmouth Club of Georgia, University of Florida Law Alumni Council, and is an alumnus of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2017. He is also Chair of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center’s Board of Directors.



Atwood received his B.A. from Dartmouth College (with honors), his law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, and his M.A. from the College of William & Mary. He may be reached at scott.atwood@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1287.



